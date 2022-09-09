WEST PALM BEACH, FL—Sarah Orr, Cocke County UT-TSU Extension Director, has received the National Association of County Agriculture Agents Achievement Award during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in West Palm Beach, FL on July 19.
Orr was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers.
The Achievement Award is awarded to Agents with less than 10 years of service in the Cooperative Extension Service who have exhibited excellence in the field of professional Extension.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) is a professional Extension organization geared toward Extension educators and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, and related disciplines.
Orr has served the farmers of Cocke County since 2016 by providing livestock and forage programming to both adults and youth to improve operation profitability and efficiency. The most notable programs include the Freezer Beef Institute Series, Improving Profitability Through Reproduction, Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo, and the Tennessee Master Beef Program among many others. Livestock programs have resulted in a total economic impact of $18.9 million dollars during her tenure.
