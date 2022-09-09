Sarah Orr

Sarah Orr, Cocke County UT-TSU Extension Director, receives the National Association of County Agriculture Agents Achievement Award in West Palm Beach, FL on July 19.

 Submitted photo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL—Sarah Orr, Cocke County UT-TSU Extension Director, has received the National Association of County Agriculture Agents Achievement Award during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in West Palm Beach, FL on July 19.

Orr was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers.

