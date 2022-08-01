NASHVILLE — Gas prices fell, on average, 68 cents in the month of July. As Tennessee heads into its seventh straight week of declining gas prices, the state gas price average is now less than a dollar more expensive than last year. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.78 which is 68 cents less expensive than one month ago and 88 cents more than one year ago.

The most expensive metro markets in Tennessee are Knoxville ($3.99), Morristown ($3.99) and Memphis ($3.89). The state's least expensive markets are Clarksville ($3.57), Cleveland ($3.63) and Chattanooga ($3.67).

