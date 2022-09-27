Guest column mug for Dilworth

Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across  East Tennessee. In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.

We know all too well that ignoring outright or downplaying the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic won’t make it disappear from our communities — nor will it bring back the far too many loved ones lost to addiction.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.