Hello everyone. Hope everyone had a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas from North Carolina came to visit on Wednesday. They were here when I came home from church. Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherrish Sperlin from North Carolina have also been visiting me. Rodney came over on Thursday and ate breakfast with us. Curtis, Rodney and Anthony hauled up some wood for me.
Our Thursday night supper guests were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherrish, Dora Kate Stokely and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
On Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas, Rodney Haney, and I visited Henry Haney and Jennie Fann. We all visited Shirley and John James and April Fann. When I got home, I cooked supper and my supper guests were Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas, Dora Kate Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
On Saturday, Dora Kate and I fixed dinner at her home. Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherrish, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas, Angel, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Haney, and Riley Henderson.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney took me home with them to spend a week. We went to the home of Lazz Ramsey. He is my daughter-in-law Mary Lou’s dad. Those attending at Lazz’s were Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily, Chris Shumate and MacKenzie and Matt, Dawn Ramsey and Kaelynn and Lucis, Mr. and Mrs. Logan Ramsey, Hailey Ramsey and Christian, and me. We had dinner.
On Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas and I went to South Carolina to visit my brother, Joe Stokely. Rodney Haney also visited with Joe. Cami and Cindy Jackson and Destiny came to Joe’s and brought lunch. It was very good.
On Thursday, Mary Lou Ramsey and Lily and I visited Ruth McLain.
On Christmas Day, dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were Dora Kate Stokely, Madge Williams, Billy Williams, and Mr. and Mrs. David Grindstaff and girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.