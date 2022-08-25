KNOXVILLE—The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville has announced a call for performance applications from singers, musicians, bands, and ensembles for First Friday receptions at the Emporium Center, Knoxville’s first true arts center.
The Alliance seeks applications from singers, musicians, bands, and ensembles for performances at the Emporium center, located at 100 South Gay St. on the corner of S. Gay and West Jackson Avenue.
The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday,September 4, 2022.
There is no fee to apply. Applications will be reviewed by staff of the Alliance. Please submit a portfolio/press kit or links to prior performances, website and/or social media handles, and which First Fridays you are unavailable to perform to dm@knoxalliance.com.
The Alliance is open to all genres of music but should be generally appropriate for all ages. No foul language or profanity during performances is permitted. The Alliance is not able to provide audio or visual equipment at this time.
Live music will be performed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with 10-minute breaks every hour. On average, First Fridays have between 1,000 to 1,500 people stop by throughout the night. The Alliance will promote the singer, musician, band, or ensemble via our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), email marketing, calendar, and signage. Performers are allowed to sell merchandise and solicit tips. The singer, musician, band, or ensemble will receive $300.
