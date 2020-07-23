GREENEVILLE--Forty-nine students have graduated as part of Class 116 of the Walters State Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
Based at the college’s Greeneville/Greene County Campus, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program. Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education and are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee after being employed by a law enforcement agency.
The program is part of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy established at Walters State by the POST Commission. It is also part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.
The following students received awards at the conclusion of training:
Academic Award: Jason Brock, Oak Ridge Police Department
Defensive and Tactical Driving: Christopher West, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
Firearms: Jon Luke Myers, Student
Beth Athlete: Zachary Parker, White House Police Department
Outstanding Student Award: Roger Ortiz, Student
Dr. Wade B. McCamey Leadership Award: Steven Amyx, Sullivan County Sheriff’s
Office
Charles Edward Baskette Memorial Award for Courage and Determination: Megan Poe,
Bristol (TN) Police Department
Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Award: Chance Piece, Campbell County Sheriff’s
Department
Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Award: Andre Thomas
The graduates include Justin Shelton of Del Rio and Lindsey McMillan of Newport, both with the Newport Police Department.
Other area residents graduating include John Latham II of Jefferson City with the Jefferson City Police Department and Dakota Trentham of Kodak and David Buchan of Sevierville, both with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Hunter Finchum of Seymour with the Gatlinburg Police Department.
