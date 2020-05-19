McGaha-Blacks-Green-Coggins-Rollins Cemeteries
The annual Decoration Day service for the McGaha-Blacks-Green-Coggins-Rollins Cemeteries on Black Mountain Road in Hartford will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m. All relatives are asked to clean in these areas beforehand. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are encouraged to use their own discretion regarding attendance and interaction with others.
Mt. Zion/Sand Hill Cemetery
Decoration at Mt. Zion/Sand Hill Cemetery at Ebenezer Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Del Rio, will be Sunday, May 17. Please visit the cemetery any time during the day. The church’s fellowship hall will not be open. The church bathrooms at the front of the church will be available.
