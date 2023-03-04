Tennova Healthcare — Newport Medical Center recently celebrated its team with a service awards event held at Mountain Fields Homestead honoring employees that have reached, or will reach, anniversary milestones in 2023. Together, the Tennova team took this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that these Newport Medical Center employees demonstrate every single day to the success of the hospital and the consistent quality of care they provide to patients.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” says Scott Williams, CEO Tennova Healthcare — Newport Medical Center. “We want to recognize each of these honorees’ accomplishments and contributions to our hospital over their tenure, as well as take a moment to reflect on what their goals may be for their future and how we can be part of that. We are proud of our team and look forward to continuing our success together.”

