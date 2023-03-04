Tennova Healthcare — Newport Medical Center recently celebrated its team with a service awards event held at Mountain Fields Homestead honoring employees that have reached, or will reach, anniversary milestones in 2023. Together, the Tennova team took this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that these Newport Medical Center employees demonstrate every single day to the success of the hospital and the consistent quality of care they provide to patients.
“Our people are our greatest asset,” says Scott Williams, CEO Tennova Healthcare — Newport Medical Center. “We want to recognize each of these honorees’ accomplishments and contributions to our hospital over their tenure, as well as take a moment to reflect on what their goals may be for their future and how we can be part of that. We are proud of our team and look forward to continuing our success together.”
Below are the recipients of these awards with their years of service:
50 Years of Service
Joyce Bell
Bobby Fee
Viola Seay
Sue Hartsell
40 Years of Service
Brenda Burgess
35 Years of Service
Jamie Welch
Regina James
Julia Feeney
30 Years of Service:
Lisa Boggs
25 Years of Service
Joyce Ogle
Miranda Tocholke
20 Years of Service
Faye Dockery
Melissa Galant
Sherena Huskey
15 Years of Service
Candy Lamb
Rebecca Adams
Katandra Roach
10 Years of Service
Kimberly Starr
Judith Bocchicchio
David House
Bryan Ford
Cassandra Gibbons
Sara Guinn
Jennifer Davis
Leslie Atchley
5 Years of Service
Sherry Harris
Leah Smith
Megan Spencer
Carolyn Honeycutt
Lydia Smith
Rebekah Belcher
Sarah Freeman
Lyndsie Dockery
Jonnia Wilmot
Crystal Hill-Phillips
Amanda Evans
Brittany Farley
Wendy Moss
Greg Blair
Samantha Campbell
BJ Forrester
Kenneth Harris
Amber Broyles
The Tennova Healthcare network of hospitals in East Tennessee includes Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Newport Medical Center, North Knoxville Medical Center and Turkey Creek Medical Center with nearly 16,000 admissions, 410,000 outpatient visits and 125,000 emergency department visits each year. For more information visit tennovamedicalgroup.com.
