Well, after a week of putting thousands of veterans and family members through hell, the S. 3373 (H.R. 3967), as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act” has left the Senate.
The 151 pages and over 50, 250 word PACT Act has finally been passed by the Senate and is on its way to the President for his signature.
One of the sites I use to follow legislation from Washington is Congress.gov’s GovTrack. On August 3, GovTrack wrote a summary of the history of the Pact Act:
“The Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 began as H.R. 3967 which passed the House on March 3 and passed the Senate on June 16, both on a bipartisan basis. However, the Senate's changes contained a minor provision that purportedly violated the antiquated "blue slip" provision of the Constitution related to House-origination of revenue bills. As a result, the bill's provisions were given a second chance by being moved into this bill, replacing this bill's text in its entirety with the text of the PACT Act, with the minor offending provision removed to comply with the "blue slip" requirement. It was passed by the House in this form on July 13, though with less support from Republicans than the House's original vote (unlikely related to the removed provision).
In a July 27 procedural vote Republican senators who had voted in favor of the bill blocked consideration of the bill, objecting to a major provision in the bill which was present when they voted for the bill previously.
On August 2, the Senate passed the bill with no further changes and with most senators voting as they did in the original Senate vote on June 16, some changing their vote from against to in favor.
This bill began as the Protecting Our Gold Star Families Education Act and passed the Senate in that form on Feb. 17, 2022. However, its provisions were subsequently replaced in its entirety as described above.”
As the summary shares on July 27 the bill was brought to a halt by the 42 Republican Senators who voted against the House amendment motion. The Senators says that a “budget/funding gimmick” issue in the bill would allow the Democrats to create unrelated spending up to $400 billion. It also says, “on August 2, the Senate passed the bill with no further changes”. The information I received said that the bill should be signed by the President on August 8.
Congresswoman Harshbarger has been a big supporter of the bill and sent me the following message from Denis McDonough, Secretary of the VA. She wants to make sure all the Veterans in District 1 are aware of how to contact the VA for help. (The information she feels most important is in bold italics in the second paragraph).
VA SECRETARY'S STATEMENT
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
This page will help answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones. You can also call us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). And you can file a claim for PACT Act-related disability compensation or apply for VA health care now.
• File a disability claim online
• Apply for VA health care
When the bill is signed the wheels will start in motion to enact the new rules and regulations. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been waiting for the bill to pass and had the information about how the Veteran or family members can apply for service-connection, benefits and compensation.
In the past several columns the series I wrote on the PACT Act explained the details of each of the guidelines for eligibility for different eras, available benefits, and information for their survivors. I am sharing the information from the VA’s page, highlighting the diseases and locations for the eligibility.
THE PACT ACT AND YOUR VA BENEFITS
“On this page:
What’s the PACT Act and how will it affect my VA benefits and care? What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure? Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veteran eligibility Vietnam era Veteran eligibility Getting benefits Information for survivors
What’s the PACT Act and how will it affect my VA benefits and care?
The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
The PACT Act will bring these changes:
• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
• Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures
• Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
• Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
• Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.
What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure?
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.”
We consider a condition presumptive when it's established by law or regulation.
If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
GULF WAR ERA AND POST-9/11 VETERAN ELIGIBILITY
1. What burn pit and other toxic exposure conditions are now presumptive?
These cancers are now presumptive:
• Brain cancer
• Gastrointestinal cancer of any type
• Glioblastoma
• Head cancer of any type
• Kidney cancer
• Lymphatic cancer of any type
• Lymphoma of any type
• Melanoma
• Neck cancer
• Pancreatic cancer
• Reproductive cancer of any type
• Respiratory (breathing-related) cancer of any type
• These illnesses are now presumptive:
• Asthma that was diagnosed after service
• Chronic bronchitis
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
• Chronic rhinitis
• Chronic sinusitis
• Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis
• Emphysema
• Granulomatous disease
• Interstitial lung disease (ILD)
• Pleuritis
• Pulmonary fibrosis
• Sarcoidosis
2. How do I know if I have a presumptive exposure to burn pits?
If you served in any of these locations and time periods, we’ve determined that you had exposure to burn pits or other toxins. We call this having a presumption of exposure.
On or after September 11, 2001, in any of these locations:
• Afghanistan
• Djibouti
• Egypt
• Jordan
• Lebanon
• Syria
• Uzbekistan
• Yemen
• The airspace above any of these locations
On or after August 2, 1990, in any of these locations:
• Bahrain
• Iraq
• Kuwait
• Oman
• Qatar
• Saudi Arabia
• Somalia
• The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The airspace above any of these locations
3. Am I eligible for free VA health care as a post-9/11 combat Veteran?
4. What if I was discharged or released before October 1, 2013?
VIETNAM ERA VETERAN ELIGIBILITY
What new Agent Orange presumptive conditions will VA add?
Based on the PACT Act, we’ve added 2 new Agent Orange presumptive conditions:
• High blood pressure (also called hypertension)
• Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS)
If you think you’re eligible for VA health care and benefits, we encourage you to apply now.
What new Agent Orange presumptive locations will VA add?
We’ve added these 5 new locations to the list of presumptive locations:
1. Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976
2. Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969
3. Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969
4. Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off of Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 30, 1980
5. Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977
If you served on active duty in any of these locations, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to Agent Orange.
What new radiation presumptive locations will VA add?
We’ve added these 3 new response efforts to the list of presumptive locations:
1. Cleanup of Enewetak Atoll, from January 1, 1977, through December 31, 1980
2. Cleanup of the Air Force B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons off the coast of Palomares, Spain, from January 17, 1966, through March 31, 1967
3. Response to the fire onboard an Air Force B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons near Thule Air Force Base in Greenland from January 21, 1968, to September 25, 1968
If you took part in any of these efforts, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to radiation.”
The details about the other sections of information will be found on the VA’s webpage which will allow those with computer access to search for the details for themselves. It will also be a guide to those without computer access to understand what the key issues are and help design their questions before calling the numbers provided.
Note: Each of Cocke County’s libraries have computers that members of the community can use to search the following information or use regularly to contact the VA.
“GETTING BENEFITS:
How do I file a disability claim for a new presumptive condition?
What if VA denied my claim but now considers my condition presumptive?
What if I have a pending claim for a condition that’s now presumptive?
Can I apply now?
Information for survivors:
• Will Veterans’ survivors get any benefits based on the PACT Act?
• What if VA denied my DIC claim and I think I’m now eligible?
• File a disability claim online
• Apply for VA health care
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online:
• Disability (Equal to VA Form 21-526EZ - Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits).
• File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service and manage your benefits over time.
If you need help filing a disability claim, you can contact a VA regional office and ask to speak to a counselor. To find the nearest regional office, please call 800-827-1000.
Need more help?
Call - MyVA411 main information line: 800-698-2411”.
When the President signs this into law it will take time for the effects to be felt by the Veterans. There will be a backlog because of the amount of claims vs staff available to process them. Provisions in this legislation will allow the VA to hire and train more staff but that will not happen overnight.
I am sure, like in the past, the VA will send letters denying service connection, so if you get one of theses letters be sure to appeal! As long as you keep the claim active (in the appeal process) any award of compensation will be retroactive to the date you originally filed the claim. The military has already taught you about the “hurry up and wait,” be patient.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. . The August meeting has been moved to tomorrow night, Thursday, August 11, at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on August 16th, at 6:30 pm. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years.
