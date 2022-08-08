Well, after a week of putting thousands of veterans and family members through hell, the S. 3373 (H.R. 3967), as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act” has left the Senate.

The 151 pages and over 50, 250 word PACT Act has finally been passed by the Senate and is on its way to the President for his signature.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.