We each have a heritage, a combination of ancestry, traditions and customs from our past. With this comes a frame of reference, which means the knowledge or understanding that will determine how one might respond to a person, situation, event or concept. All people have various frames of reference stemming from all our varied heritages.
We live in Appalachia. The Appalachians are part of a chain of mountains stretching from Maine down to northern Alabama. More precisely, Appalachia is its lower central region comprising parts of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Beginning the late 1800s, journalists in search of sensational topics wrote articles, often exaggerations and myths, about the isolation and poverty of Appalachia and the temperaments and behaviors of its peoples. The area received additional negative press when President Johnson launched his “War on Poverty” in 1964. It, of course, applied to the entire nation, but the media seemed to focus primarily on Appalachia, perhaps because of its proximity to the media center of New York or the federal government center in Washington, DC.
It was then that the pronunciation “Ap-pa-LAY-chi-a” came to the forefront, and then, and ever since, natives have been quick to respond that the pronunciation is “Ap-pa-LATCH-a.” Hikers on the Appalachian Trail can probably tell at which point the pronunciation of the name changes.
Now that that issue is behind us, I will explain my appreciation of my Appalachian heritage, which in turn, has given me my Appalachian frame of reference. Mine is really nothing unique as many of you have frames of reference that are far more extensive than mine.
The first would be our heritage or roots in the region. History has told us the patterns of migration, how settlers from various places in Europe landed on the Atlantic coast, starting with the Spanish in Florida in 1565 and the English at Jamestown in 1608, and gradually moved west-ward and inland. Even though exploration parties crossed the mountains and came into our area by 1567, it would be the latter half of the 18th century before the permanent settlements began. When people feel compelled to belittle or degrade immigrants today, it should be remembered that we all are descendants of immigrants.
We know that they were adventurous and brave, for they were leaving areas that were better settled with more comforts and conveniences (relative, of course, to that era) and heading into a wilderness where there were only the forests and the streams with the knowledge that it would be their responsibility to take these resources and carve out an existence.
Many of us had ancestors who were a part of that migration, either coming down the Great Wagon Road from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia or making the harder journey across the mountains from North Carolina. My paternal grandmother’s ancestors were in adjoining Jefferson and Sevier counties about 1785 and my maternal grandmother’s families were in Washington, Lee and Russell counties of SW Virginia about the same time. My paternal grandfather’s ancestors were on the northern edge of SW Virginia in Smyth and Wythe counties. It is from the speech, stories and values of my grandparents, other relatives and friends that my Appalachian frame of evolved.
With this part of my heritage, I must admit my ancestors had no qualms of taking lands that may have rightly belonged to the Native Americans, and there are stories of kinsmen and kinswomen who were slain in Indian raids or had narrow escapes. Do you remember playing “Cowboys and Indians” when the cowboys were always the “good guys?” Children today are not taught that concept. It is only fair also to mention that I had Appalachian ancestors who were slave owners.
Before the advent of radio, it was said that some pure Elizabethan English was still in use in the language of the Appalachians. Starting in 1937 in conjunction with the Park Service, Joseph Hall came into this area to study the various folkways and speech patterns of the peoples of the Great Smoky Mountains. He published a small book on his findings in 1960. Michael Montgomery took Hall’s work and expanded it into the scholarly and masterful Dictionary of Smoky Mountain English, published in 2004 by the UT Press. Each word or phrase is described by part of speech, definition(s) and example(s) of usage citing the source of each. Many Cocke County folks are cited as sources in this book.
I was gifted with a copy of this volume and I always find it interesting when I use it. I am grate-ful to have been exposed to this form of language and it brings back pleasant memories of persons who used them. For example, I once had a student who told how he and another boy “had fit” (fought). Did you ever hear of someone’s emotional reaction described as “cutting a dido?” If you ever saw a chicken killed, you know what is meant by “he was running around like a chicken with its head cut off.”
Appalachian speech has many of these comparative phrases like “rough as a cob,” “quiet as a mouse,” or “white as a sheet.” Most of the comparisons are easy to understand, but do you know why Job’s turkey was poor, how lightning could be greased, what homemade sin looks like or how a doornail could die? After I had seen Mr. Montgomery’s finished product, I noted an omission for the definition of the word “right” in reference to a person’s mental state or spiritual condition. Haven’t you heard it said that someone “wasn’t right?”
Music is another strong element of Appalachia. In the days before radio, music was homemade. Most families had someone who could sing, pick the guitar or play the fiddle. People made their own entertainment, but in so doing, the old songs and ballads were passed from generation to generation. People sometimes sang or whistled a tune as they worked. Of course, then as now, musical talent is a gift; some have had it and some haven’t.
Harp singing was an early form of church music. The leader’s responsibility was to “heist the tune.” I’ve been to a harp singing where the tune is carried by singing the seven syllables or shaped notes. My first introduction to that was in school music in 1959 when Mrs. Kickliter taught the class the new song “Do-Re-Mi” from the Broadway production “The Sound of Music” and explained what the words meant. (The movie wasn’t released until 1965.)
Our area was principally settled by the Scots-Irish and the Germans, some say, because it resembled their homelands. Each of these had distinct personalities. The Germans (usually called “Pennsylvania Dutch”) were hard-working and frugal, whereas the Scots-Irish were more laid-back and prone only to do enough work to survive. As mountain people, however, they both shared common traits: independent with no desire to be “beholden” to anyone; slow to forget or forgive and apt to hold grudges; reserved and wary of new people and new ways; loyal to family, holding to the saying “blood is thicker than water;” distrustful of governmental power; having a fundamental, biblically-literal religious faith. Recognize any of those traits still around today?
I couldn’t fail to mention the food that has been so much a part of our heritage. Do you know the difference in light bread, catheads and cracklin’ bread? What about sweet milk and buttermilk? Speaking of milk, what is “bluejohn?” A dodger or hoe cakes would always be good with a mess of greasybacks, kilt lettuce, crowders, poke sallit or creasses. Mush is in no way related to a mushmelon. Your protein might come from middlin’ or streaked meat, jowls, backbones, souse or head cheese. How is a country ham unlike other hams? To put on your biscuits, would you rather have fruit butter, pumpkin butter, blackstrap, white sop or red-eye? Choice of desserts might include a family pie, a cold pie, tea cakes, berry dumplins or stack cake. For those who didn’t want milk, there might be boiled coffee, sassafrass tea or dopes (if someone had been to town). What wasn’t eaten for dinner would be there for supper, and dinner was eaten in the middle of the day!
You be the judge of the strength of your Appalachian frame of reference. Did you understand or relate to most of what was mentioned? If so, you can consider yourself an Appalachian. (Don’t forget that third syllable is “LATCH.”)
