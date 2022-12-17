A Christmas-themed children’s book that encourages kindness over meanness originated locally. You may be surprised to learn how the book ended up coming to fruition.
Chad Henry owns Liberty Hill Market and Deli in Bybee. Dakota Tallman has a bachelor’s degree in social work. While both individuals are well-known, many people may not know that the two have written a children’s book together.
“Ruthless the Elf: Keeper of the Naughty List” is intended for children ages 2-8. The idea for the book stemmed from the personalities that Henry encounters in the market. He chose the name “Ruthless” because that is a nickname he gave his cousin.
The book is set in the town of Point Pleasant, which is home to a girl named Ruthless, who has a reputation for being mean. The girl’s behavior is so widespread that even those in the far corners of the world, including the North Pole, know about her ruthlessness.
When Santa himself hears about Ruthless, he tells two of his elves to visit Point Pleasant to invite Ruthless to the North Pole where she can be the keeper of the “Naughty List.” While at the North Pole, Ruthless is given a lesson on kindness, the authors explained.
This is the first book that Henry and Tallman have written together, but they already have three more books ready to go and they have two more being finalized.
Henry is the son of Ronald and Sheila Henry and Tallman is the daughter of Tim and Keshia Tallman.
When you visit the market, you can count on Chad joking around and making sure you leave with a smile.
Tallman enjoys writing, and she has four poems published, including “Found a Proverb” and “Vanish in Poetry.”
Paperback copies of “Ruthless the Elf: Keeper of the Naughty List,” are $11.99 plus tax while hardcover copies are $21.99 plus tax. You can buy the book at Amazon, Walmart, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.
When you are near Liberty Hill Market you may want to stop in and say “hi.” Stop by the market while you’re hungry, so you can try out something off the menu in the deli.
