Reading to students at Centerview

Chad Henry and Dakota Tallman are shown reading ”Ruthless the Elf: Keeper of the Naughty List” to students at Centerview Elementary School. The two local residents wrote the children’s book.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

A Christmas-themed children’s book that encourages kindness over meanness originated locally. You may be surprised to learn how the book ended up coming to fruition.

Chad Henry owns Liberty Hill Market and Deli in Bybee. Dakota Tallman has a bachelor’s degree in social work. While both individuals are well-known, many people may not know that the two have written a children’s book together.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.