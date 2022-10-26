Laurel Springs Christian Church

Laurel Springs Christian Church, located alongside Hwy. 73 (Hooper Hwy.) in Cosby, dates to October 5, 1877, when founders adopted the original church covenant, stating “We the disciples of Christ assembled at Laurel Springs October 5, 1877, do covenant and agree to take the Bible and it alone for our only rule of faith and practice.”

During the Civil War, Lawson Maddron, a doctor, served in the Medical Corps, holding a captain’s commission and also filled the role of chaplain. His unit fought their way from Johnson City through Morristown and down to Knoxville, where they established Fort Sanders. Maddron was still at Fort Sanders when the war ended and he was discharged.

