Laurel Springs Christian Church, located alongside Hwy. 73 (Hooper Hwy.) in Cosby, dates to October 5, 1877, when founders adopted the original church covenant, stating “We the disciples of Christ assembled at Laurel Springs October 5, 1877, do covenant and agree to take the Bible and it alone for our only rule of faith and practice.”
During the Civil War, Lawson Maddron, a doctor, served in the Medical Corps, holding a captain’s commission and also filled the role of chaplain. His unit fought their way from Johnson City through Morristown and down to Knoxville, where they established Fort Sanders. Maddron was still at Fort Sanders when the war ended and he was discharged.
Upon leaving service, he sought a new place to live, ultimately selecting Cosby, and set to work to establish a congregation of Bible faith and practice among like-minded people.
According to H. H. Maddron, a grandson of Lawson and Annie, his grandfather preached the first sermon to the newly organized group of believers.
The group erected a log structure about half a mile west of the church’s present location and used it as their place of worship until 1897.
Early records are scant, but it appears that approximately 50-60 people formed the original congregation. In 1885, membership stood at 136 and in 1886 the number is given as 122.
While in the Knoxville area, Lawson Maddron became friends with Ashley Johnson, founder of Johnson Bible College (now University). Over the years, Lawson’s son, F. E. Maddron, continued this friendship and association with the Bible college. H. H. Maddron, Lawson’s grandson, recalled that when he was a small boy, young men on semester break from their studies at Johnson Bible College, often stayed with his family if it was too far for them to travel home.
Lawson Maddron died in 1896.
In 1897, “A parcel of land about one half mile southwest of here [the church’s present site] was deeded to the church and a new building erected thereon.”
This was a frame building and served the congregation well. At times the number of worshipers was so great that they were “hanging out the windows.” By 1924, the need for a new building became apparent, but the Great Depression and World War II postponed any actual progress.
It was during this time period that W. L. Valentine, born May 16, 1873, married a Cosby girl and moved into the community. In 1928, he organized the Smoky Mountain Singing Convention.
Church records from 1930-1940, if kept, are missing. When the church celebrated its centennial in 1977, Mrs. Allie Valentine recalled that during the 1930s, Laurel Springs, like many other churches, could not afford a full-time minister, let along embark on a building project. Somehow the congregation held together during these difficult times.
With the return of peace in 1945, Laurel Springs Christian Church began to grow and strengthen. New members joined at an average of eleven baptisms per year for 1953, 1954 and 1955.
Allie Valentine, chairman of the board and Sunday School superintendent, stood and asked, “Who thinks we can build?” and later recalled that not a single hand was raised.
Exactly when Mr. Valentine asked this question is unclear.
However, on December 6, 1953, a group of church members and warders met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Audley Whaley to discuss the church’s future. Allie Valentine moved to set aside the third Sunday offerings and designate this money as a building fund. Roy Valentine seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
On March 7, 1954, another meeting was held, this one at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Large. Also in attendance were the minister, Paul T. Bligh, and his wife. The group continued discussing plans for a new church and decided the name a building committee.
Following a revival service on June 16, 1954, the Blighs and church members met again, agreeing to secure land and raise funds.
Baxter Valentine and Houston Valentine deeded a building site to the church, and groundbreaking was celebrated in 1957. The building was completed in 1958, and church members celebrated.
After approximately 34 years of anticipation and effort, the new building and its furnishings were a reality.
However, tragedy struck, literally and figuratively, on Tuesday, July 26, 1960, at approximately 11 p.m., when a lightning bolt ignited a fire which totally destroyed the church.
Members rallied to the challenge quickly, meeting in the gymnasium of Smoky Mountain Elementary School for services. It was here on Sunday evening, July 31, 1960, that the congregation and temporary pastor Carl King met to plan the construction of a new church building. (Regular pastor, Clyde True, was in summer church camp in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, at the time.)
Members voted to begin rebuilding immediately. This time, when Allie Valentine asked, “Who thinks we can build?”, he received a very different response from the one give many years earlier when he asked the same question. This time, every hand in the room was raised.
Funds for the project came from many sources, both within and outside the church congregation.
With Allie Valentine leading the way, the debris was cleared away. Carpenters arrived, as did volunteer labor from the congregation, and soon the new building was under roof. On Feb. 5, 1961, just six months and 10 days after the fire, the Laurel Springs Christian Church held its first service in the new building with 91 in attendance.
Since that time, Laurel Springs Christian Church has continued to serve the community, often welcoming visitors from many states, who are in the area on vacation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.