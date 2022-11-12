PARROTTSVILLE — Another wildfire was reported in Cocke County on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

The fire at 2220 Allen Chapel Road in Parrottsville was reported to involve an acre on Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, when the rain arrived, the fire was reported to be 90% contained.

Trending Recipe Videos




Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.