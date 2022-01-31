The title of my column last week was “A Busy Legislative Year?” I ended it in a question mark since I am unsure if the House Veterans Affairs Committee (HVAC) did all they could to pass legislation that will be beneficial to the Veterans.
With over 300 Bills sent to the HVAC only about 30% (87) were “ordered reported” by the committee to be reviewed by the whole House. The House passed 20 of those Bills and another 23 were in some part incorporated into other legislation that was presented to the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs (SCVA).
After receiving the Bills passed by the House, the Senate went through their process and 12 Bills were passed and sent to President Biden to be signed. (I have not gone into the Senate’s process of as it follows the same process as the HVAC. I will look into the SCVA’s legislation in a future column.)
Since the Bills are not all passed together many times Presidents will try to hold signing events around Veteran holidays. For the twelve Bills that President Biden has signed four Bills were signed in November, the rest were throughout the year. This week I am sharing the summary of four of these Bills and some information about what they are all about. This will be a two-part series due to the information about each of these Bills. I will be starting with the first one that was signed just three months after the new House members started to work.
The information source I use provides a summary for each Bill from the time it is introduced until it is signed into a law (Or does not move forward). (The Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the Library of Congress works exclusively for the United States Congress, providing policy and legal analysis to committees and Members of both the House and Senate, regardless of party affiliation. CRS provides Congress with analysis that is authoritative, confidential, objective, and non-partisan.)
What is written in a Bill that goes before a committee is not necessarily what will be signed into law. At any time during the life of a Bill from its introduction to the HVAC until it is passed by the Senate it’s content can be modified.
Each time there is a change to the content of the Bill it is followed by an additional summary. Since the Bill goes through the HVAC and the whole House, then the SCVA and the whole Senate, there can be numerous changes.
The first Bill introduced at the beginning of the 117th Session in January 2021, that was signed into law has four different summaries. I will show the differences that were added or removed from the original.
MARCH 24, 2021
H.R.1276 - SAVE LIVES ACT: Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans' and Caregivers' COVID-19 Immunizations Now Expanded Act of 2021 or the VA VACCINE Act of 2021
“This bill authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to furnish a COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) vaccine to covered individuals during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Under the bill, covered individuals are
• veterans who are not eligible to enroll in the VA health care system;
• specified veterans who are eligible for hospital care, medical services, and nursing home care abroad;
• family caregivers of veterans participating in the VA's Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers;
• caregivers of veterans participating in the VA's Program of General Caregiver Support Services; and
• caregivers of veterans participating in the VA's Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home Based Primary Care Program, or Veteran Directed Care Program.
The VA must prioritize the vaccination of veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system. Additionally, vaccines furnished abroad are authorized regardless of whether vaccines are needed for the treatment of veterans with a service-connected disability (including those participating in a VA rehabilitation program).”
When this Bill then went to the whole House, they made these changes to the above (In Bold);
The VA must prioritize the vaccination of (1) veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system, (2) veterans who fail to enroll but receive hospital care and medical services for specified disabilities in their first 12 months of separation from service, and (3) caregivers accompanying such prioritized veterans.
Additionally, vaccines furnished abroad are authorized to be furnished in a geographic location other than a state regardless of whether vaccines are needed for the treatment of veterans with a service-connected disability (including those participating in a VA rehabilitation program).
This was passed by the whole house on 03/09/2021. The Senate then added two “bullets”;
• “beneficiaries who are eligible for care due to a specified disability or death of a veteran;
• the spouses of veterans.”
They removed the requirement for those stationed abroad and the final Bill read;
“The VA must prioritize the vaccination of (1) veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system, (2) veterans who fail to enroll but receive hospital care and medical services for specified disabilities in their first 12 months of separation from service, and (3) caregivers accompanying such prioritized veterans.
Under the bill, the VA is authorized to determine the timing for offering a vaccine to the spouse of a veteran.”
The Bill passed the Senate on 03/17/2021 and was signed into Public Law 117-4 by the President on March 24, 2021. With the following Bills, listed by date signed, I will indicate if there were more than one summary. I will also let you know if any changes make a big difference in the Bill. Otherwise, if any of the Bills are of interest, I suggest you research the whole Bill.
JUNE 8, 2021
H.R.2523 THRIVE ACT: Training in High-demand Roles to Improve Veteran Employment Act or the THRIVE Act (1 summary).
“This bill makes updates to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) training and education policies and programs, including by amending the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020.
First, in implementing the VA's rapid retraining assistance program, the list of high-demand occupations must be prepared in conjunction with the Department of Labor. The VA may add and remove occupations as appropriate.
The bill excludes programs pursued solely through distance learning on a half-time basis or less from the housing stipend available to those participating in the retraining program.
The Government Accountability Office must report on the outcomes and effectiveness of the retraining program.
Next, the VA must provide veterans and members of the Armed Forces with information about whether (1) a postsecondary education institution is listed on the College Navigator website as being affiliated with a certain religion, (2) an institution is minority serving, and (3) an institution is gender specific.
The bill includes for-profit educational institutions that are converted to public educational institutions in the annual risk-based survey the state approving agency must conduct.
Finally, the VA must take certain disciplinary action when any person with whom an educational institution has an agreement for marketing, advertising, educational programs, recruiting, or admissions services engages in specified behaviors, such as providing a type of incentive payment to persons engaged in student recruiting.”
JUNE 23, 2021
H.R.711 — Public Law No: 117-18 - West Los Angeles VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021 (5 summaries).
“This bill requires that land use revenues received by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in connection with the use of certain leases or third-party land use at the VA's West Los Angeles Campus in Los Angeles, California, be used exclusively for specified purposes on campus.
The bill prescribes that such revenues be used exclusively for the renovation and maintenance of the land and facilities at the campus;
• supporting construction, maintenance, and services at the campus relating to temporary or permanent supportive housing for homeless or at-risk veterans and their families;
• implementing minor construction projects at the campus; or
• implementing community operations at the campus that support the development of emergency shelter or supportive housing for homeless or at-risk veterans and their families.
The bill also increases the maximum time period for enhanced-use leases at the campus from 75 to 99 years. Additionally, the bill requires the VA to include in its annual report evaluating leases and land-sharing agreements on campus an assessment of (1) the manner in which revenue generated by the leases is expended, and (2) the direct benefits the expenditures provide to veterans.”
The above is the first three of the twelve Bills that the President signed into law in 2021. The other nine include the naming of VA facilities, transparency, and a couple that will deal with Veterans mental health issues. There are two other Bills that were included in other legislation that has also been signed that will be covered.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, TODAY, Wednesday, February 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Patty will also be at the AMVETS Post 75 Community Resource Center in the Tanner School Building, at 115 Mulberry St, Suite 102 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group normally meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month is National Sew Day so the meeting will be Saturday, February 5. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday February 8th, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.