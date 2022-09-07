The greatest risk to students isn’t riding a bus, but approaching or leaving one.
Since school started, traffic patterns have changed with clogged roads, stopped buses, and lower speed limits. This has impacted everyone: drivers, parents, and students.
While riding a school bus is safer than riding to school in the family vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses still offer unique challenges to motorists.
AAA wants you to keep these tips in mind for sharing the road with school buses—and driving near schools and bus stops:
When Driving Near Buses Or Schools
Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. In fact, a pedestrian struck by a car traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed than a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 10 mph faster.
Eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk of crashing. And since children can cross the road unexpectedly and emerge suddenly between two vehicles, avoiding distractions like using your phone or eating is key to sharing the road with school buses.
Come to a complete stop. Over one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop and check carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
Remember the meaning of flashing signal lights.
- Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop for students to get on or off. You should slow down and prepare to stop, too.
- Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Stop your vehicle and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, the bus begins moving, and no children are in the street before you start driving again.
Never pass a bus with yellow or red flashing lights.
Observe the school bus laws. When the red flashing lights are on, you are required to stop in both directions on a two-lane road, and four-lane roads without a grass median or barrier. A turn lane in the middle of a four-lane highway is NOT considered a barrier.
When driving on a highway with separate roadways for traffic in opposite directions, divided by median space, or a barrier unsuitable for vehicular traffic, the driver need not stop, but should proceed with caution.
When the bus is stopped at an intersection to load and unload children, drivers from ALL directions are required to stop.
When Driving Near Bus Stops
Reverse carefully. Every vehicle has blind spots, and backup cameras do not show your entire surroundings. Check for children on sidewalks, in driveways, and around your vehicle before slowly backing up.
Be alert. Students late for the bus may run into the street without looking for traffic, so always slow down and watch for children near bus stops.
Beware of blind spots. A bus has several spots around it where students cannot see approaching vehicles, and vice versa—in front of the bus and around the rear.
Arrive early. Get your children to the bus stop five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive, stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) from the curb, and ensure your children know the bus stop is not a place to run or play.
Wait for the bus to fully stop. When it arrives, make sure the bus comes to a complete stop, and the door opens before your kids approach it.
Don’t walk behind a school bus. When crossing in front of or beside the bus, ensure you and your children:
- Walk on a sidewalk or along the street at least three giant steps from the side of the bus.
- Make sure there are at least five giant steps (10 feet) between you and the front of the bus.
- Look at the driver for a signal to cross.
- Look to the left, right, and left again.
- Keep watching the traffic as you walk in front of the bus.
- If you drop something under the school bus, get the bus driver’s attention and ask them for help.
Not stopping for a stopped school bus is a Class A misdemeanor, and the offending driver can be fined between $250 and $1,000.
