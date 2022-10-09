Parrottsville in Cocke County is one of the oldest communities in the state. In fact, it was at one time more developed, culturally, educationally and economically, than either Newport, on the French Broad or the Pigeon. Parrottsville’s significance probably lessened because of the distance from the railroad and the rivers, but activities and events still occurred there and were reported in various publications.

When searching newspaper sites online, it is much easier to find Parrottsville news, as it is the only community by that name in the country. Whereas, when Newport is Googled, happenings pop-up from Newports in many other places beside Tennessee: NC, SC, KY, RI, DE, ME, OR, WA, AR and Newport News, VA.

