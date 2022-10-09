Parrottsville in Cocke County is one of the oldest communities in the state. In fact, it was at one time more developed, culturally, educationally and economically, than either Newport, on the French Broad or the Pigeon. Parrottsville’s significance probably lessened because of the distance from the railroad and the rivers, but activities and events still occurred there and were reported in various publications.
When searching newspaper sites online, it is much easier to find Parrottsville news, as it is the only community by that name in the country. Whereas, when Newport is Googled, happenings pop-up from Newports in many other places beside Tennessee: NC, SC, KY, RI, DE, ME, OR, WA, AR and Newport News, VA.
With the general designation of “Parrottsville,” these news items could actually be from one of the surrounding communities: Long Creek, Harned, Salem, Baltimore, Goodwater, Forest Hill, Peanut, Rabbit Hill, Oven Creek.
Methodist Advocate [Atlanta], April 6, 1870: Morristown District, Holston Conference… From the 12th to the 18th of March, I spent with brother W.H. Harrison at the Union Meeting House on the Parrottsville circuit. When we met there, twelve months ago to hold a quarterly conference, the house was in an unfinished condition, the weather was cold and but little good could be done for the want of comfort. Now, although the weather was very cold, the house was comfortable, congregation good and interested. A revival occurred. I left the meeting still in progress; several were converted and added to the church and the membership was revived. [W.C. Graves]
Morristown Gazette, July 15, 1874: Cocke County, July 10, 1874: Three weeks ago, it was rumored through the county that Mr. F.H. Kelley, of this county, and Miss Minta Peters of Missouri, were to be married on the 5th day of July at 4:30 PM in the Presbyterian church at Parrottsville… No special or direct solicitations to attend the wedding, however, were given, but all questions put to them directly on the subject were evaded in every case. The preparations for the wedding supper, the frequent visits of Mr. Kelley and the affectionate manner in which his dear Minta would receive him, confirmed, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the correctness of the report. All necessary preparations were made, the bridal suits procured and the programme made public. Early on the morning of the 5th, Mr. Kelley, accompanied by Dr. Bordon of Greene County, set out from Parrottsville to Big Creek [Del Rio], a distance of twelve miles, expecting to return with their ladies, Miss Minta and Miss Eva Burnett at the appointed hour. The ladies were ready and waiting to join them. At half past two o’clock they were, in their stylish way, making fast time in the direction of Parrottsville. In crossing the river a frightful accident occurred, but by a long jump of Dr. B and with the assistance of Mr. Holland, they fortunately succeeded at last to crossing safely. Their time was now up, and yet miles from their journey’s end, they continued their course. By the way, they were joined by J.T. Burnett of Big Creek and Miss Allena C. Michaux of Pleasant Retreat…The wedding party was now complete, and in view of the scene just before them, they were a merry company But here — just here — the hope of a wedding ceased to cheer them For then and there it was that the mysterious secret which had been sacredly and faithfully kept was divulged. It was, too, at this hour in the quiet little village of Parrottsville that Rev. J.D. Hickson, the officiating clergyman, had concluded his evening service at the place appointed for the marriage and on the floor in front of the stand, he announced to the dismay and astonishment of a large and restless audience, that over three months ago, at 9 o’clock on the evening of the 23rd of March at his residence in the presence of his wife and by the authority in him vested, was married Mr. F.H. Kelley of Parrottsville to Miss Minta Peters of Mt. Surrat, Mo. The part of course was not there to witness the effect which the enunciation produced upon the audience, but it is reasonable to suppose that they dispersed to confusion and astonishment. One hour afterward, the party arrived in front of Squire Kelley’s commodious residence where they were met and cordially greeted by the relatives of the groom. The supper was a grand success, comprising the most fashionable dainties of the time. In fact, unusual care was taken to pleasantly entertain the guests. All confessed that they were more than compensated for their disappointment.
Philadelphia Inquirer, August 24, 1876: The Blake meteorite in the Government building is a new and interesting specimen weighing about three hundred pounds, brought by General Wilder of Tennessee. It was discovered in 1875 in Cocke County about ten miles from Greeneville, by a farmer, who after breaking two ploughs upon it, dug it out. It is a company mass of iron containing both nickel and cobalt. It is about three feet long and is remarkable for its elongated shape, somewhat like a flattened segar. When found it was standing at an angle of about forty-five degrees, the top about eight inches below the surface.
Morristown Gazette, November 21, 1877: Forgery. R.W. Scott of Parrottsville, Tenn., whose trial for “shoving the queer [counterfeit money]” was progressing when we went to press last Friday, was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment and to pay a fine of $500. The court was lenient because the young man proved a good character prior to the commission of his offense. A good character is a strong card in court. [Asheville Pioneer]
Morristown Gazette, April 3, 1878: A man giving his name as Neal, who could give no satisfactory account of himself, was arrested on the 23rd in the neighborhood of Parrottsville, Cocke county. An examination of his saddle bags revealed a set of rusty table knives and forks, two old watches, a pair of old check lines and three thousand one hundred dollars in greenbacks, while under arrest, he attempted to escape but was recaptured and carried to Newport, where he gave bond for $2500 for his appearance, depositing that amount with the gentleman who became his surety for sixty days.
Morristown Gazette, August 14, 1878: We learn that Parrottsville High School opened August 5th, and during the first week enrolled 120 students, with a prospect for 150 soon. The teachers are George Stuart, Rev. T.F. Robeson and Mrs. R. Netherton. Mrs. S.B. Rankin, music teacher
We learn that near Parrottsville, Cocke County, on Saturday August 3rd, R.M. Easterly and Miss M.E. Easterly married at the residence of Isaac Easterly by the Rev. J.P. Easterly, in the presence of thirty guests all by the name of Easterly. While so many young men are going west, it is gratifying to see one taking an Easterly course. Much joy to the pair.
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, July 18, 1879: On Sunday last, the news reached our town of the drowning of Philip Nease, a young man about twenty-one years of age, a son of George Nease, who lives on the line between Greene and Cocke counties. It appears that young Nease, with three others went into Chucky River bathing on last Saturday. One of these, an excellent swimmer, swam across a rapid channel, and young Nease attempted to follow. His comrade heard him yell, but thought nothing of it, until he reached shallow water. He then turned and tried to rescue him and got within about eight feet, when he sank for the last time. Owing to a rise in the river, the body was not found until Sunday, when it was found two hundred yards below the point where he drowned.
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, November 15, 1879: Newport Reporter. Mrs. Betsy Ottinger, aged 79 years, died at her residence near Parrottsville, last Thursday. She had been a member of the Lutheran Church sixty or seventy years. [Elizabeth Winter, wife of Michael Ottinger, has many descendants still living in the area.]
Memphis Public Ledger, September 15, 1881: Mr. Joseph L. Bible, editor of the Dandridge Watchman and Reporter, died at his residence in Dandridge, Monday, September 5, aged about 23 years….He began in early youth as an amateur printer, publishing a small weekly sheet in Parrottsville, [Cocke County’s first newspaper] and afterwards moving to Newport and establishing the Reporter.]
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, March 29, 1883: The impostor who passed [himself] off as a government detective on the good people of Parrottsville and was arrested as shown by your Parrottsville correspondent, was tried before Commissioner [G.L.] Ogden and bound over to court and sent to jail in default of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.