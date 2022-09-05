Tennessee and the city of Chattanooga is called the birthplace of the Medal of Honor and has played an important part the medal’s history. In April of 1862, Union soldiers from Ohio were camped near Shelbyville, Tennessee. A small group of 22 volunteered for a mission to infiltrated Confederate lines into Northern Georgia and became known as Andrew’s Raiders. There they hijacked a locomotive called the "General", and three boxcars then headed north to Chattanooga on what became the “Great Locomotive Chase”.
The mission was to destroy or do as much damage possible to the track and bridges of the Western and Atlantic Railroad (W&A) line that ran from Atlanta to Chattanooga. They had cut the telegraph lines in several places along the way to prevent the Confederate soldiers from alerting the others that laid ahead. They made it 87 miles before Confederate troops caught up with and captured them.
Not long after their capture, fifteen of them were able to escape. One was Jacob Wilson Parrott who had been beaten “110 times” in attempts to make him talk. Only six of the men made it safely north, Parrott was later exchanged and sent to Washington, D.C. There on March 25, 1864 ,Private Parrott was awarded the very first Medal of Honor (MOH). Of the group of 22 who were in that raid five others also received the Nations’ highest medal.
On December 21, 1861, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill containing a provision for the medal for the Navy. “[1] It was "to be bestowed upon such petty officers, seamen, landsmen, and Marines as shall most distinguish themselves by their gallantry and other seamen-like qualities during the present war."[2] Legislation to include the Army was signed into law on July 12, 1862.”
Not only did the first MOH happen because of actions associated with Chattanooga so did the first and only MOH awarded to a woman.
MARY EDWARDS WALKER:
Born in 1832 on a farm in New York state she wore “boys” clothes when working in the field because her dresses would get in the way. Her mother supported her saying that the clothes of their period were to tight and restrictive. Never to wear a dress, as an adult she would be attired in suits like men, sometimes even wearing a top hat.
Ms. Walker became known as an American feminist, suffragist, suspected spy, prisoner of war and surgeon. In 1855 she graduated from Syracuse Medical College, as a Medical Doctor and only woman in her class. After graduation she married another doctor and set up practice. People would not come to a female doctor, so their practice and their relationship was short lived.
When the Civil War started, she tried to join the Union Army but was turned away. She got a job as a surgeon at a hospital in Washington, D.C. until 1863, and the Army hired her as a civilian surgeon. She became the first female surgeon in the US Army, they assigned her to the 52nd Ohio Infantry of the Cumberland. She continued to wear men's clothing during her work, claiming it to be easier for high demands of her work.
Her skills were needed and she worked near the Union front lines, including at the Battle of Fredericksburg and in Chattanooga after the Battle of Chickamauga. Mary was known to cross enemy lines to tend to wounded and after helping a doctor amputate a wounded confederate soldier she was arrested as a spy. She was sent to the Confederate prisoner camp, Castle Thunder, near Richmond, Virginia. She was traded in a prisoner exchange after spending four months. After her return to duty, she worked at a Women’s Prison in Kentucky and finished at an orphan asylum in Clarksville, Tennessee.
When the war ended Doctor Walker was given a disability pension for an injury that she suffered as a prisoner of war. On November 11, 1865, upon the recommendation of Union Generals Sherman and Thomas, President Andrew Johnson awarded Mary the Medal of Honor for meritorious service.
The Citation reads:
Citation: Whereas it appears from official reports that Dr. Mary E. Walker, a graduate of medicine, "has rendered valuable service to the Government, and her efforts have been earnest and untiring in a variety of ways," and that she was assigned to duty and served as an assistant surgeon in charge of female prisoners at Louisville, Ky., upon the recommendation of Major-Generals Sherman and Thomas, and faithfully served as contract surgeon in the service of the United States, and has devoted herself with much patriotic zeal to the sick and wounded soldiers, both in the field and hospitals, to the detriment of her own health, and has also endured hardships as a prisoner of war four months in a Southern prison while acting as contract surgeon; and Whereas by reason of her not being a commissioned officer in the military service, a brevet or honorary rank cannot, under existing laws, be conferred upon her; and Whereas in the opinion of the President an honorable recognition of her services and sufferings should be made: It is ordered, That a testimonial thereof shall be hereby made and given to the said Dr. Mary E. Walker, and that the usual medal of honor for meritorious services be given her. Given under my hand in the city of Washington, D.C., this 11th day of November, A.D. 1865. Andrew Johnson, President.
In 1917, just two years before her death, a panel of Generals review all the MOH’s and stripped the award from her along with 900 other men MOH recipients. She never returned the Medal and wore it until her death. Mary’s Medal of Honor was reinstated in 1977, by President Jimmy Carter.
Today the Medal of Honor (MOH) It is bestowed by the President of the United States, in the name of Congress, upon members of the United States armed forces who distinguish themselves through “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action against the enemy of the United States."
THIS WEEK:
For the first time since 2014, Knoxville is hosting the National Medal of Honor Convention this week. A PRNewswire press release gives us a background of the Medal of Honor Celebration and an overview of their week’s events.
“Nearly half of the 65 living Medal of Honor Recipients and their families will travel to Knoxville Sept. 6-10 for the Medal of Honor Celebration, a week of activities focused on reuniting the Recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. The events will allow Recipients to reconnect with each other, commemorate those Recipients who have passed, conduct Congressional Medal of Honor Society business and engage with the Knoxville and East Tennessee communities.
Recipients will kick off the week with visits to nine East Tennessee schools in support of the Character Development Program, which teaches courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism to students through educationally grounded lessons. Black Hawk helicopters will transport Recipients to the schools to interact with assemblies of students and to discuss these six values embodied in the Medal of Honor.” Note: One of those nine schools is Jefferson County High School where they will be visiting the JROTC.
Other events include a private memorial service, a panel discussion of veteran-related topics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, a Citizen Honors Awards ceremony to recognize ordinary citizens who have demonstrated extraordinary acts of heroism, as well as local tours and culinary experiences.
The culminating event of the week is the Patriot Awards Gala on Sept. 10, where the Congressional Medal of Honor Society will give the Patriot Award to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. The Patriot Award is the highest individual award bestowed by the Society. "Top Gun: Maverick" Actor Glen Powell will receive the Bob Hope Award for Entertainment, NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube will receive the John R. "Tex" McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism, and Dr. Timothy Miller from Operation Mend will receive the Distinguished Citizen Award. Actor and Director Gary Sinise, who is actively involved with the veteran community through The Gary Sinise Foundation, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The Patriot Awards Gala has been sold out for months as the people of East Tennessee want to be part of this experience and honor these men for their extraordinary service to our country.
COCKE COUNTY’S OWN:
Over the past several years I have written numerous columns describing Cocke County’s Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Charles L. McGaha. There are many monuments and roadways that honor his memory. This year Veterans in Focus, the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 requested an additional landmark to be designated in his honor. Senator Steve Sutherland and Representative Jeremy Faison pushed the following legislation that was passed.
AMEND Senate Bill No. 1668* House Bill No. 1654
Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, the exit for State Route 73 (Exit 440) on Interstate 40 in Cocke County, Tennessee, is hereby designated as the "Charles L. McGaha Memorial Interchange" in honor of Charles L. McGaha, Major, United States Army, a native of Cocke County who, as a Master Sergeant with Company G, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire during the Battle of Luzon, Philippines, in order to aid wounded soldiers, led his platoon after the platoon leader was wounded, and deliberately drew Japanese fire onto himself so that others could escape to safety while wounded himself, receiving the Medal of Honor for his conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity. (b) The department of transportation is directed to erect suitable markers or to affix suitable signs at the exit for State Route 73 (Exit 440) on Interstate 40, both eastbound and westbound, designating the interchange described in subsection (a) as the "Charles L. McGaha Memorial Interchange".
There will be signage in the near future and we will let the community know when we will dedicate them. Both of our representatives promise to introduce legislation next year that will designate Interstate 40 from the Cocke County/Jefferson County line to the Tennessee/North Carolina state line as the Master Sergeant Charles L. McGaha Medal of Honor Highway.
EVENT:
Friday, September 16
National POW/MIA Remembrance Day. American Legion Post 41 will be hosting a free hotdog lunch in honor of our country’s POW/MIAs. Come join us at our post from 11am-2pm under our shade trees for fun and fellowship. Contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information
NEWS OF NOTE:
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday, September 13th, beginning at 5 pm with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on September 15th, at 6:30 pm. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
