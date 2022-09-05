Medal of Valor

This Medal of Valor was presented to Master Sergeant Charles L. McGaha on March 27, 1946, by President Harry S. Truman. The medal, his uniform, and other information about McGaha can be seen at the Newport Cocke County Museum in the Newport Community Center.

 Contributed photo

Tennessee and the city of Chattanooga is called the birthplace of the Medal of Honor and has played an important part the medal’s history. In April of 1862, Union soldiers from Ohio were camped near Shelbyville, Tennessee. A small group of 22 volunteered for a mission to infiltrated Confederate lines into Northern Georgia and became known as Andrew’s Raiders. There they hijacked a locomotive called the "General", and three boxcars then headed north to Chattanooga on what became the “Great Locomotive Chase”.

The mission was to destroy or do as much damage possible to the track and bridges of the Western and Atlantic Railroad (W&A) line that ran from Atlanta to Chattanooga. They had cut the telegraph lines in several places along the way to prevent the Confederate soldiers from alerting the others that laid ahead. They made it 87 miles before Confederate troops caught up with and captured them.

