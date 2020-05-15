GREENEVILLE—The City Garage Car Museum in Greeneville will hold its first virtual car show on Saturday, May 30, at noon.
Because many car owners continue to shelter at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, car show organizers are offering the public the opportunity to “travel” to the car show online. The show will highlight vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s.
Registration for the show is free.
To register a vehicle for the show, email one photo of the vehicle to info@citygaragecarmuseum.com by midnight, Thursday, May 28. Include your name, where you live, the year/make/model of the vehicle, and any special information about the vehicle.
Five prizes will be awarded: 1) Best 1960s vehicle 2) Best 1970s vehicle 3) Farthest entry 4) Most unusual vehicle 5) Best of Show.
The show’s three judges include a representative of the City Garage Car Museum, a member of a local car club, and a representative of a restoration or automobile business. Prizes will be provided by the City Garage Car Museum and Volunteer State Auto Club.
To attend the virtual show, visit the City Garage Car Museum’s website at www.citygaragecarmuseum.com on Saturday, May 30, at noon.
