Newport Pediatrics will be staffing the Charlotte J. Mims Clinic at Newport Grammar School. At the recent dedication, on the front row, from left, are Dr. Samuel Puckett, Abby Provencal, Dr. Bolling Brawley, Macy Hooper-Layman, and Laura Brawley Strader. On the second row, from left, are Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette, Newport Grammar School Health Director Mischelle Black, school board member Mickey Powers, school board Chairwoman Jan Brooks, NGS Principal Dustin Morrow, Shari Perryman - the daughter of the late Charlotte Mims, and school board member David Perryman.
PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH
Abby Provencal and Shannon Barnes, of Newport Pediatrics, are shown talking with Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette, at left, in the new clinic.
NEWPORT - Newport Pediatrics is staffing a clinic in Newport Grammar School. The Charlotte J. Mims Clinic was recently dedicated.
The clinic includes a waiting area, a reception area, and two exam rooms. Newport Pediatrics healthcare providers will be providing medical care to the patients.
Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette said, “This clinic will be an asset to our school and our community.”
The clinic is named for longtime educator Charlotte Mims. Mims taught at Cocke County High School and later became a counselor at CCHS. She was serving on the Newport City Board of Education at the time of her death in 2018.
Mims’ daughter, Shari Perryman, and son-in-law, David Perryman, attended the dedication. David Perryman currently serves on the school board.
Several Newport Pediatrics employees were in attendance for the dedication. Members of the school board also attended.
