Fall leaves

It’s that time of year again when leaves blanket the ground.

 PHOTO BY STEVE ROARK

This time of year you usually see news articles explaining why leaves change color and how good the fall colors will be. I’ve written plenty of them myself, but never covered the subject of why tree leaves fall off in the first place. So, here goes …

Spring and summer are great times for tree growth, with long days and plenty of warmth, sunshine and rainfall. Trees take advantage of this time and put on the majority of their growth by mid-summer, storing some of it as carbohydrates in the trunk and branches for next year’s growth spurt. They do so because winter is a lousy time for tree growth. It’s cold, tender plant cells freeze, days are short with less sun energy, less soil moisture, and what moisture is there can be frozen and unavailable. So the survival tactic broadleaf trees take to cut their losses is to drop their leaves and go dormant to sleep through the hard times, thus conserving their energy. Lack of moisture is probably the biggest factor in taking the dormancy route, because trees need a lot of water to do the photosynthesis thing. A large oak tree can take up over 50 gallons a day to pull in nutrients from the soil through a water delivery system called transpiration.

