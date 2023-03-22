Do you take money or credit cards when you go shopping? Why? If you watch TV news you will see whole groups (gangs?) of people who take nothing but large garbage bags. They take what they want and walk out. Some store managers instruct employees not to stop the looting for fear that someone might get hurt or killed.
Why aren’t the thieves afraid? After all, if caught they will be sent to jail. Lord be praised, that is still true in Newport. It is not true everywhere in today’s USA. In New York City, cash bail is only allowed for extremely serious crimes. After arrest, many violent criminals are back on the streets very quickly. In New York, District Attorney Alvin Bragg reclassified some violent felonies into misdemeanors with reduced penalty and no required bail.
Perhaps I should briefly define terms. A misdemeanor in New York is a lesser crime for which the penalty is no more than one year in jail and/or a fine of no more than $1,000. Low value shoplifting, drunk driving and illegal possession of a firearm are examples. A felony is a crime with a penalty of one year to life in prison. Murder, rape, drug trafficking and violent assault are examples of felonies. An individual arrested for crime may be allowed to “post bail.” Bail is money paid to the court which will be returned to you if you do not run off but come to court when summoned. Traditionally, bail was not allowed if the crime was violent and you were either a danger to the community or you were considered a “flight risk” and likely to run away.
New York has tied the hands of its judges by passing no bail laws which do not allow a judge to assign bail. Combined with DA Bragg’s refusal to call a violent crime a felony, “no bail laws” have resulted in criminals repeating their crime over and over. It was reported that one bank robber was released repeatedly allowing him to rob five banks in succession. He robbed one, was caught and released, robbed another was caught and released, etcetera.
How does the Christian faith speak to this? Here are a few of the many scriptures which deal with stealing: Leviticus 19:11 “”You shall not steal; you shall not deal falsely; you shall not lie to one another.” Leviticus 6:4,5 the thief is to “... restore what he took by robbery or what he got by oppression ... he shall restore it in full and shall add a fifth to it, and give it to him to whom it belongs ...” Romans 13:9 “For the commandments, “You shall not commit adultery, You shall not murder, You shall not steal, You shall not covet,” and any other commandment, are summed up in this word: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Ephesians 4:28 “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.”
Following God’s word with integrity, hard work and love for our neighbors is the answer. The profit motive is both good and not so good. It is good, even very good, when it encourages hard work and new ideas. It becomes Christian when the goal of helping others is added to the goal of profit. It is not good when profit is sought by crime. It is still worse when crime is no longer properly punished. God’s Word is clear. Anyone who does the crime ought to do the time.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
