Do you take money or credit cards when you go shopping? Why? If you watch TV news you will see whole groups (gangs?) of people who take nothing but large garbage bags. They take what they want and walk out. Some store managers instruct employees not to stop the looting for fear that someone might get hurt or killed.

Why aren’t the thieves afraid? After all, if caught they will be sent to jail. Lord be praised, that is still true in Newport. It is not true everywhere in today’s USA. In New York City, cash bail is only allowed for extremely serious crimes. After arrest, many violent criminals are back on the streets very quickly. In New York, District Attorney Alvin Bragg reclassified some violent felonies into misdemeanors with reduced penalty and no required bail.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.