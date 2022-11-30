Where did the universe come from? Did eternal matter erupt in a big bang or was there a creator who designed the universe? Does it even matter?

It matters a great deal! If the creator used a big bang to start things off, that’s fine. God is certainly free and able to do things in any way He chooses. But, if it was just a big bang without any creator, then this world is all there is. When a man dies that’s it, he’s gone. And, more important, the only real moral value is to look out for yourself, and, if you are a “good person”, perhaps your family, community, or nation. This leads to “relativism.” What is true for me is true for me, and what is true for you is true for you, but there is no absolute moral standard of right and wrong. As the saying goes, “Let the Devil take the hindmost.” Self interest is number one.

