Where did the universe come from? Did eternal matter erupt in a big bang or was there a creator who designed the universe? Does it even matter?
It matters a great deal! If the creator used a big bang to start things off, that’s fine. God is certainly free and able to do things in any way He chooses. But, if it was just a big bang without any creator, then this world is all there is. When a man dies that’s it, he’s gone. And, more important, the only real moral value is to look out for yourself, and, if you are a “good person”, perhaps your family, community, or nation. This leads to “relativism.” What is true for me is true for me, and what is true for you is true for you, but there is no absolute moral standard of right and wrong. As the saying goes, “Let the Devil take the hindmost.” Self interest is number one.
With a creator all is changed. Self interest must give way before the creator’s will. The creator’s moral standards are then absolute. Standards such as: “... you shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18), “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:4), and “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.” (Ephesians 4:28)
Jesus was asked, “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?” And He said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 22:36-40)
Please notice that Jesus did not say, “You shall love mankind as yourself.” A lot of people say they love people, just not the people they know. No, Jesus said, “your neighbor”. A single identifiable person with whom you live.
Yes, I know that not everyone is a Christian. But everyone who believes in a creator, everyone who believes there is a power higher than man, also believes in some moral standard beyond his or her own choice.
Recently in our own nation, we have clearly seen those who thought stealing, lying, cheating, even the killing of already living newborns was OK. We need belief in the creator as a major part of our view of the world.
For Christians, of whatever denominational name, belief in the creator is the beginning of a Christian view of the world — a Christian worldview. Remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A Naval Academy graduate, Dave Dupee is a pastor and former headmaster of an international boarding school. He is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
