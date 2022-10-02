Tennessee Department of Education, in collaboration with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) announced the launch of the “Reach Them All” initiative to highlight the importance of computer science instruction for all students and provide Tennessee educators and district-level leadership professional development that integrates computer science practices into and across academic subjects and content.

Passed unanimously by the Tennessee General Assembly, Chapter 979 of the Public Acts of 2022 ensures all Tennessee school districts will implement new computer science requirements to ensure all students are fully prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

