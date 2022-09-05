By age 3, a child’s brain is already 85 percent developed; by age 5, 90 percent. The best way to improve the chances for lifelong success of children is to reach them long before they enter school. Save the Children has a branch of programming in Cocke County that is dedicated to this.

Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) is a free program that Save the Children has had in Cocke County for several years now. The main goal of this program is to ensure that the children of this county are developmentally ready to start school and to assist those who might be statistically behind. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.