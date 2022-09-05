By age 3, a child’s brain is already 85 percent developed; by age 5, 90 percent. The best way to improve the chances for lifelong success of children is to reach them long before they enter school. Save the Children has a branch of programming in Cocke County that is dedicated to this.
Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) is a free program that Save the Children has had in Cocke County for several years now. The main goal of this program is to ensure that the children of this county are developmentally ready to start school and to assist those who might be statistically behind.
ESSS has four coordinators in Cocke County who work with children from prenatal through age 3 in monitoring development and providing age appropriate activities to the kids. They also provided tips and suggestions for parents and guardians on how to best support their child’s development through things like healthy sleeping routines, communication efforts, self-control, and problem-solving skills.
Coordinators conduct Parent Child Group meetings once a month to promote socialization skills among the children as well. There are crafts, story times, and play times to introduce and familiarize the children with that type of socialization before they start school.
The August Parent Child Group meeting was held at the new Empower Learning Center in Downtown Newport. The theme of the event was “Welcome to the Fair”, and the main topic of discussion was healthy eating. Some of the activities included painting “candied apples” with paper plates and popsicle sticks, singing songs, and reading stories about apples.
If interested in signing your child up, you can contact one of the following schools to ask about more information: Centerview, Cosby, Edgemont, and Northwest.
