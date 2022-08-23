One of the most unique vehicles at The Run was this ‘49 Ford. A project seen on the YouTube’s “Ridge Runner Garage” that has been put together by Kevin Sims, Charleston, SC. The vacuum cleaner on top of the engine functions as the air breather and the quart jars under it makes sure the Chevy engine gets over 20 gallons of “shine” a mile.
Cocke County Volunteer Fire Department was at the event directing traffic and keeping things safe. Pictured left to right are Melissa Keller, Amanda Huff, Ricky Branam, Lt. T. Anderson, and Dexter Strange.
All photos by Rob Watkins
This 34’ Dodge Panel Truck began as a bus. It has been restored by Jim Bledsoe, Kingsport.
This Ford F-150 pickup has been restored by Bill Hamilton (left) and his son, Justin Hamilton, from Finchville, KY.
The “Loco Delivery” has been a long and loving project by Bubba and Amber Longhouse from John’s Island, SC.
Leading a group of four vehicles from a Charleston, SC Area Car Club is a '47 Dodge pickup driven by Johnny Legnard, Beaver Dam, SC
The Short Bus Speed Shop’s “Wayne’s Bus Line” began as a 1939 Illinois School Bus. It has been rebuilt by Jack Matthews (left) with his grandson, Zack Matthews, both from Powell.
COSBY—This past weekend the Richard Petty Foundation teamed with Adventure Distilling and the Cocke County Department of Tourism to bring together the Fifth Annual Moonshine Run.
The event was designed to raise funds for the Petty Foundation and local non-profits, and to show off Cocke County’s community. By the time the run started there were two double lines of vehicles wrapped around the Adventure Distilling parking lot.
The run on Saturday first took the riders from Cosby into Newport to visit the Fruit Jar Alley. The route then wandered backroads, that were used by moonshiners in years gone by, through Dandridge, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and back to Cosby. By late afternoon the crowd was enjoying fellowship, food, music, and the gorgeous mountains.
