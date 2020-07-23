Cocke County High Schooll Class of 1965
The Cocke County High School Class of 1965’s 55th year class reunion, originally planned for Saturday, Aug. 22, has been cancelled because of the pandemic. For more information, call Bunny Jarnigan (423-534-4810).
Cocke County High School Class of 1967
The Cocke County High School Class of 1967 will hold their 53-year reunion on Aug. 8 at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center, starting with meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. and a meal at 6 p.m. Cost is $18 per person. Invitations will be mailed. Please RSVP by July 17. The class needs contact information for the following: Marilyn Hines, Phillip Henderson, Derry James, Doris Ottinger, Paula Shults, Mary M. Wilson, Freida Sawyer, Gary Butler, and Robert Holt. For more information, call Gail Frisbee (423-623-3073) or Phyllis Crum (423-623-2586).
Cocke County High School Class of 1970
The Cocke County High School Class of 1970 has postponed their reunion until Aug. 7, 2021, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center.
