A new school year is upon us, and Newport Plain Talk is partnering once again with the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to support local efforts related to kindergarten readiness. C-5 holds a vision that all children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten ready to learn. Both the Cocke County and Newport City School Systems use the Brigance Screening, a quick and reliable assessment to measure a child’s readiness for kindergarten. For the 2021-2022 school year, only 186 of the 360 incoming kindergarteners (51.7%) met the benchmark for kindergarten readiness. To move forward C-5’s vision and increase this measurement, the Newport Plain Talk will promote a county-wide awareness campaign tackling kindergarten readiness skills every month. “Count Down to Kindergarten” is forward looking and intended to benefit parents/caregivers of children who will enter kindergarten in 2023.

Around the first week of the month from September to May, “Countdown to Kindergarten” will identify a specific academic skill, as well as a gross and a fine motor skill to work on for the month. The skills will be explained and tips to practice the skills will be presented. Parents and caregivers can support the development of these skills at home, and more children can enter kindergarten ready to learn.

