A new school year is upon us, and Newport Plain Talk is partnering once again with the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to support local efforts related to kindergarten readiness. C-5 holds a vision that all children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten ready to learn. Both the Cocke County and Newport City School Systems use the Brigance Screening, a quick and reliable assessment to measure a child’s readiness for kindergarten. For the 2021-2022 school year, only 186 of the 360 incoming kindergarteners (51.7%) met the benchmark for kindergarten readiness. To move forward C-5’s vision and increase this measurement, the Newport Plain Talk will promote a county-wide awareness campaign tackling kindergarten readiness skills every month. “Count Down to Kindergarten” is forward looking and intended to benefit parents/caregivers of children who will enter kindergarten in 2023.
Around the first week of the month from September to May, “Countdown to Kindergarten” will identify a specific academic skill, as well as a gross and a fine motor skill to work on for the month. The skills will be explained and tips to practice the skills will be presented. Parents and caregivers can support the development of these skills at home, and more children can enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Kicking off September, children entering kindergarten need to know their personal information. This includes knowing their full name, address, phone number, age, and birthday. We start with this skill because it is a lot of information for a child to remember! Starting now and intentionally including it in daily routines will ensure that your child knows this critical information when he or she enters kindergarten.
The gross motor skill to practice in September is hopping on one foot. Let your child take two hops on one foot, switching between the right and left foot. The fine motor skill is zipping. Help your child practice zipping and unzipping a jacket, backpack, or pencil bag. Zipping and unzipping an item will help develop the tiny hand muscles needed to hold a pencil.
Being ready for kindergarten is critical to a child’s success throughout his/her education. Kindergarten is usually the beginning of a child’s formal education. According to the Mayo Clinic, “A child’s first school experiences can influence the way he or she relates to others for the rest of life. For example, success or failure at this stage can affect a child’s well-being, self-esteem and motivation. As a result, it’s important to make sure that when a child begins school, he or she is developmentally ready to learn and participate in classroom activities.”
Jennifer Ellison, who is leading the collective impact work in Cocke County explained, “Being kindergarten ready covers a lot of areas. It’s so much more than just recognizing letters and being able to count. As we continue our partnership with the Newport Plain Talk, it is the goal of the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition team to increase awareness around what it means to be kindergarten ready. Countdown to Kindergarten will take this long list of skills and break it down each month, so parents and children can focus on one small thing at a time.”
Kindergarten readiness depends first and foremost on the child being healthy. This includes making sure your child eats healthy foods, gets enough sleep and exercise, and has regular medical check-ups. Jennifer Ellison continued, “It is extremely important that parents and caregivers schedule and keep all well-child visits for their children. Just because your child isn’t sick doesn’t mean these important visits should be neglected. Well-child visits are intended to keep your child healthy. These visits track growth and development, provide regularly scheduled immunizations, and are times to discuss nutrition and sleep routines or any other concerns that parents may have about their child. Attendance and readiness to learn in kindergarten is directly impacted by a child’s health, and a healthy child begins with preventative care through well-child medical visits.”
Being ready for kindergarten does not happen by chance nor does it happen overnight. Reading with children is one of the most effective ways for parents to engage with their children and to develop literacy and communication skills. Reading to and with a child should be a daily activity that begins at birth, although it’s never too late to begin. Ellison stated, “Reading should be a fun time of interaction between the adult and the child. Research recommends 20 to 30 minutes of reading together per day, but the amount of time will depend on the age and attention span of each child. Reading to a child builds their vocabulary; but it also does so much more! It increases listening skills, allows the child to see how a book is held and pages are turned, and helps the child to develop language and communication skills.” Ellison continued, “At the appropriate age, parents/caregivers can use this daily reading time to help children learn the alphabet and sight words. For example, the adult can ask the child to point to letters on the page such as an “A,” identify a word that begins with a specific letter such as “C,” or name items in the pictures. Asking questions and interacting with the child during the reading time significantly increases the child’s literacy skills. It should definitely be noted that literacy and communication skills are also increased through talking, telling stories, and singing.”
Finally, a child’s social and emotional skills are important to him or her being kindergarten ready. Children are expected to be somewhat self-sufficient, being able to put a jacket or shoes on and off, to go to the bathroom without help, and clean up after activities. They also need to be able to listen and follow directions, as well as get along with others. Ellison added, “The best way to teach these skills is to practice them consistently. Children enter kindergarten with a wide range of social skills. Some have been in group settings like day cares since they were babies, some have had a year or two or pre-school experiences, and others have been cared for at home either with other children or alone. No matter how childcare has been provided, all children can be given simple directions and expected to follow them. Whether children are interacting with other children or adults, teach and expect them to share and be respectful of each other.”
Starting kindergarten is a major life event for both a child and their parent/caregiver. While it should be an exciting time of new adventure, it can be stressful for both the child and the adult. The goal of the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition is that all children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten with the necessary skills to be successful. From talking with early childhood education providers, kindergarten teachers, and parents, the C-5 leadership team has continued to identify awareness as a universal strategy to reach this goal. Jennifer Ellison said, “Expectations for children entering kindergarten have changed over the years. When given a list of expected skills, some people are actually shocked. We believe that parents and caregivers will help their children develop these specific kindergarten readiness skills if they know what is needed.”
As we “count down” the time to entering kindergarten over the next few months, C-5 hopes the monthly articles will help parents/caregivers be more knowledgeable about kindergarten readiness skills and will provide children with a smooth transition to school. You can learn more about kindergarten readiness and C-5’s other initiatives at www.cockecountyc5.org or contact Jennifer Ellison at 423-608-2845 to learn more about how you can be involved in this work.
