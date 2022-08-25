My sister, Dora Kate, and I have been very busy canning green beans.
Last Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Avery from North Carolina, and Linda O'Dell were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford. Rodney, Regina, Avery, and Linda brought Lowell and Wanda a washer and dryer. They put them in and hooked them up.
On Saturday, supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Avery, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, and me.
On Monday, Anthony Haney visited Dora Kate and me.
Last Wednesday, Dora Kate and I went to Morristown and met Nikkie, our friend, and she took us out to eat at Golden Corral for Dora Kate's birthday.
Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas were visiting Lazz Ramsey.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Tim Self, who passed away.
Curtis Haney, Dora Kate, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, and I went to the funeral home for the visitation for Tim Self and then we all went back to my house and ate supper.
Curtis Haney from North Carolina spent Friday and Saturday nights with me. He mowed the yard and went home on that Sunday.
Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney were Brian Shetley from North Carolina, Mr. and Mrs. David Grindstaff and girls, Madge Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Josh Freeman and girls, and me.
Last Saturday supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, and me.
Last Tuesday, I visited Ann Arrington and Arnold.
I visited Rose Norwood last week.
Visiting Rose Norwood were Glenda Phillips, Rick Smith, Gale Dunn, and Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Woody from Wisconsin. Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Woody spent two nights with Gale Dunn.
On Sunday, I visited Gloria Schmidt.
Recent supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Suggs were Mr. and Mrs. Jack Henderson, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Messer, Paul Willis, and Ruth Coakley.
On Tuesday, Francis Kelley, Dora Kate Stokely and I were visiting Ruth Kelley in Newport.
Happy Birthday to Wanda Lunsford on the 23rd. She was 80 years old. I hope she has many more.
Visiting Lowell and Wanda Lunsford last week were Regina Haney and Linda O'Dell.
Dennis and Mandy Gossett were visiting me on Monday.
Dora Kate Stokely, Linda Stewart, Etta Mae Phillips, and I visited Norma Jean Stokely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.