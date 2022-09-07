RAM Clinic Logo

RUTLEDGE—Remote Area Medical (RAM) a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 17-18.

RAM will be set up at Rutledge Middle School, located at 140 Pioneer Drive, Rutledge, for two days only. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Sept. 16, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

