Recently, at West End Baptist Church, we did a survey study of “The Temperaments of Natural Man, and Those of the Spiritual Man”. This was followed up with a survey study (we do a lot of “survey studies”) of “Spiritual Gifts”.

And one of the things we discussed was that some people are just built to do the meticulous, detailed work that is so necessary in our physical lives and living and are especially called to do the meticulous, detailed work in our Christian lives and work.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.