Recently, at West End Baptist Church, we did a survey study of “The Temperaments of Natural Man, and Those of the Spiritual Man”. This was followed up with a survey study (we do a lot of “survey studies”) of “Spiritual Gifts”.
And one of the things we discussed was that some people are just built to do the meticulous, detailed work that is so necessary in our physical lives and living and are especially called to do the meticulous, detailed work in our Christian lives and work.
I don’t know this for sure, but I have to assume that Henry Ford faced a problem when he started establishing his assembly lines to build cars. He had to have some people who could do “meticulous, detailed work” on some of the more complicated areas of the car.
I mean, it isn’t just all tightening bolts or running a seam or driving a nail out there in that world (not to minimize the importance of those jobs), but somebody has to plan the bolt, lay out the seams, and/or pick out the nails – and the wood and the hammer and the location and – well, you know.
In school and church and yes, even government, somebody has to do the meticulous, detailed minutia that makes everything fall into (or out of) place.
So I was watching the same video that maybe some of you saw (or passed over — it was rather long, and I wanted to stop it and move on, but I felt the Lord speaking to me to “watch on”).
A man was beginning to disassemble a beaver dam!
He started by pulling out some small limbs on the outside edge, and as he did, small cracks began to appear in the dam itself and water began to trickle. Then he, from time to time, would find a rather large limb going laterally across the dam, and he struggled to pull it out. It had become cemented in place by the dirt and the pressure of the water behind the dam.
Pull a limb, throw it away, rake out some dirt; pull a limb, throw it away, over and over, over and over: meticulous, detailed work. Find a cross member, dig it out and keep going and going and going (with apologies to the Energizer Bunny).
All the while, more and more cracks were turning into more and more holes in the dam.
Keep going, don’t quit. Move your way across the dam from end to end, top to bottom, wading in ever-deepening and deepening water on the lower side of the dam. Work, work, wipe the sweat, and work, work. I started pulling for the guy to not quit and keep going!
More and more larger cross pieces of limbs were removed and I caught myself asking myself; “How did the beavers learn to do that? How did they know that especially placed cross structures were necessary to strengthen the overall project? Who told them that?”
Since my dad, Fred Marvin (no disrespect) worked for TVA, I kinda understood how the dams were constructed; and I learned about it in school, but the beavers? Hmmm!
Instinct? Who gave them that?
Get the point? It’s not about the way it was torn down, but the way it was built up!
They were doing meticulous, detailed work when they built it and it required the same to take it down!
I’m glad the Lord was “meticulous” when He established the plan of salvation and that every little detail (no matter how seemingly insignificant) was accomplished when Jesus The Christ came to Earth to become the greatest high priest of all time, offering the greatest sacrifice of all time for my sins – and yours!
Meticulous, detailed work and the Lord Jesus made certain every detail was accomplished before He ascended back to His heavenly home to leave us behind to spread the good news that salvation has come – to everyone!
Don’t know how to receive it?
I do and I will share!
Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com and God bless each of you!
