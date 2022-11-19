NEWPORT — The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center. It approved several requests and purchases.
The board approved the consent agenda, which included:
- Approved a request from STC Early Steps Coordination to host a parent/child group meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Empower Cocke County learning room.
- Approve the transfer of Skylar Hance and Kain and Molly Webb from Smoky Mountain to Cosby Elementary School.
- Approve the transfer of Kyler Ogle from Cocke County High School to Cosby High School.
- Approve a request from STC Early Steps Coordinator to host a Jingle Bell Trail drive-thru event at Cocke County Recreation Department’s parking lot on Friday, Dec. 16.
- The following fundraiser requests with no food sales until after lunch, and all snacks must be smart snack approved during school hours.
- Bridgeport cheerleading T-shirt sales, Nov. 18 through March 31, 2023
- Bridgeport Honors Club Valentine pictures, Feb. 10, 2023
- CCHS Yes Club T-shirt sales, Nov. 18
- CCHS Student Council matchmaker, Feb. 1-14, 2023
- CHS SOAR Club letters for donations, Nov. 28 through May 20, 2023
- Approved the following requests for county bus use with the user responsible for mileage, driver pay, and so forth:
- Newport Grammar School seventh graders to Newport Cinema 4 and Burger King
- NGS seventh graders to Walters State Community College, Nov. 11
- NGS kindergarten classes to Cocke County Recreation Department for Polar Express on Dec. 8
- NGS second and fourth graders to Ripley’s Aquarium, Dec. 13
Approved the following facility use requests with the user responsible for clean-up, security, and so forth:
- Centerview School cafeteria by the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 19
- CCHS Football Stadium for CCHS football program and SPURS UP Booster Club from Nov. 30 through March 21, 2023
- Del Rio School Cafeteria for a Christmas party on Dec. 25
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Contract for remote school psychologist services from Soliant at a rate of $85 per hour on an as-needed basis with funds coming from Special Education.
- Approved Cocke County Schools website three-page starter design estimate for $10,500.
- Approved the purchase of two box lights for Edgemont Elementary School at a cost of $6,780, which includes installation, from Central Technologies. Funds are from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved the purchase of 24 Chromebook charging carts for Edgemont Elementary School at a total cost of $11,039.76 from Amazon with funds coming from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved a contract with the The New Teacher Project (TNTP) for English Language Arts (ELA) support services for $83,000 with funds coming from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) Literacy Implementation Networks Grant.
- Approved a contract with the TNTP for math support services in grades 9 through 12 at a cost of $711,250 with the funding from the Math Implementation Support Grant provided by the TDOE.
- Approved a contract with TNTP for K-2 ELA support for $40,000 with funds coming from the Early Literacy Networks, which was provided from by the TDOE.
- Approved an agreement with Glimpse K12 to provide the Glimpse software platform, eROI training, and support for the first year and supporting professional development. The first-year cost is $35,697 with an annual recurring cost of $26,897 with funds coming from ESSER 3.0 for learning loss. The contract does not have to be renewed after the initial year, but it does evaluate all programs to see if the system is getting the most value for the money, according to Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley.
The board also approved the lowest and best quote for the initial renovation of Newport Plaza with funds not to exceed $25,000. Kelley explained this was basically for cleaning out the old Walmart building where the Green Pastures Thrift Store had been located. He said currently, they are trying to recycle everything that they can, and several organizations and individuals have been involved in removing cardboard and metals. He said that the cost will be for finishing cleanup after all recyclables are removed, so they can avoid filling up the landfill with items that could be reused or recycled.
Kelley also spoke about ESSER updates and inflation. He explained that 60 days ago, they had gotten quotes for 13 HVAC units at $113,000. He said by the time the purchase order was ready, the cost had increased to $150,000.
“We are pushing to spend these funds as fast as we can while getting as much as we can for the money,” he explained. “This inflation has prices going up fast.”
He said they plan to reword documents, so they can lock in the bid rate. Kelley said that they had spoken with Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis about locking in prices, and they would be using some wording from Chuck Cagle, an education and government relations attorney from Nashville, to help prevent price increases before the purchase is finalized.
The board also approved several items from the workshop session as well, including the following:
- Approved a request from the safety supervisor, Jason Kerley, to purchase 70 portable radios (UHF 64 CH portable radios) from Land Air Total Communications at $261 each for a total cost of $18,270, with the money coming from Title IV funds.
- Approved a request from Kerley for the purchase of 31 portable radios (UHF 64 CH portable radios) and accessories from Land Air Communications for a cost of $9,999.37.
- Approved a CCHS choir fundraiser for cookie dough sales from Nov. 21 through Nov. 30.
- Approved a Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) recommendation to update Policy 4.605 to align with Tennessee State Law. The state law has changed regarding the number of credits required to graduate under the Move on When Ready Act.
- Approved a $9,971 quote from Brockwell Construction for the construction of a retaining wall for Northwest Playground with funds from ESSER 2.0.
- Approved the purchase of Northwest playground equipment, delivery and installations updated quote from Playworld with $170,345.20 with funds from ESSER 2.0.
The meeting is set for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Professional Development Center.
