PARROTTSVILLE — Parrottsville Council met in regular session on Thursday to pass the first reading of the ordinance to lower the sewer rates.
Ordinance 2023-01 lowers sewer rates to a flat rate of $45. Mayor Gayla Hommel also clarified that the 15% paid to Newport Utilities (NU) for billing services is to be paid by the town, so that 15 percent will be taken out of the $45 bill when the funding is transferred to the town.
Responding to a question from Mary Keller, local resident and former mayor of the town, Hommel said that the rate for businesses is a $37 flat fee plus a per gallon rate.
“We need to work with our local businesses,” Keller said.
Mayor Hommel, Commissioner Ronnie Hommel and Commissioner Dennis Worley all voted in support of the lower sewer rates.
Commissioner Hommel said that he hoped the new rates would help lessen the burden on local residents. He said that his sewer bill jumped from $37 to $170 when the NU billing got underway, so he felt it was necessary for the council to act and lower the rates.
Hommel also said sewer pump replacement was underway. She said that the pump had been out of service before the current administration took office. She said that the replacement pump and parts have been ordered.
The hot box, which prevents backflow, has been repaired as well.
The mayor said that all cleanout caps are being checked and replaced as needed. She said that she would ask Kevin Murrell, who handles the town’s sewer maintenance issues, to tell them what they need to cover up and protect the clean-out caps. She said that currently, the caps are being damaged during mowing.
A special called meeting was set for Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at town hall to vote on the second reading of Ordinance 2023-01. The ordinance is expected to pass, so the new lower sewer rates would go into effect.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for June 1 at 6 p.m.
