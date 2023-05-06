PARROTTSVILLE — Parrottsville Council met in regular session on Thursday to pass the first reading of the ordinance to lower the sewer rates.

Ordinance 2023-01 lowers sewer rates to a flat rate of $45. Mayor Gayla Hommel also clarified that the 15% paid to Newport Utilities (NU) for billing services is to be paid by the town, so that 15 percent will be taken out of the $45 bill when the funding is transferred to the town.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.