The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center announced Thursday over $5 million in subgrant funding has been awarded to five educator preparation providers (EPPs) to expand the Tennessee Teacher Apprenticeship programs to increase access and remove barriers to the educator profession, in alignment with the state’s Grow Your Own initiative.

To further the statewide scale and reach, these subgrants have been awarded to five teacher apprenticeship EPPs: Austin Peay State University, Lincoln Memorial University, Arete Memphis Public Montessori, Lipscomb University, and the University of Memphis. The initial subgrant funding supports the program launch, candidate enrollment, and institutional costs.

