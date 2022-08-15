NASHVILLE—Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents, on average, last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.50 which is nearly 69 cents less expensive than one month ago and 62 cents more than one year ago.  

"This week, Tennessee moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices. Our state gas price average is only about 5 cents more expensive than Texas - the least expensive state in the country for gas prices right now, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "As we head into the rest of the week, drivers should continue to see drops in pump pricing thanks to stable crude oil prices and lower gasoline demand than is typical for this time of year."

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.