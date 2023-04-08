GATLINBURG — Law enforcement veteran Ronnie Barrett, a Newport native, has been named as the 11th chief of the Gatlinburg Police Department.
City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle announced Barrett, who has served the citizens and visitors of Gatlinburg for 27 years with the police department, will assume the position June 2, succeeding current Chief Randy Brackins, whose retirement becomes effective at 4:30 p.m. on June 2.
“Captain Barrett demonstrated the many leadership qualities and abilities needed to lead the Gatlinburg Police Department through the hiring process, which included an MTAS Assessment Center,” Ogle said.
Barrett has served as a captain with the department since 2018 and recently he was one of 237 law enforcement officers across the country who was a member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in December 2022. At the National Academy, Barrett underwent 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
“I am very grateful to the City administration for their confidence in me to be the next Chief of the Gatlinburg Police Department,” Barrett said. “Being ingrained in the Gatlinburg community, I am excited to continue my career in law enforcement by serving the citizens and visitors of the City in this new role.”
Barrett holds a bachelor’s degree from Tusculum University. He is married to wife, Alexis, and the couple has three daughters, Allie, Kyndall, and Cooper. His mother, Meschelyn Barrett, is the Cocke County Library director.
