Parrottsville Community Library has announced the opening of its seed library on March 3. A seed library is, at its simplest form, seeds that are checked out, some are grown to maturity, then those seeds are harvested, and returned to the library for other patrons to check out and grow.
Parrottsville Community Library decided to start a seed library to help our community combat food insecurities, to help teach and hone gardening skills, and to teach seed saving.
To use the seed library, a person needs a Parrottsville Community Library card and may check out up to five different types of seeds per month from the library.
Seeds have been donated by MIgardener, High Mowing Seeds, Hudson Valley Seed Company, Bakers Creek Heirloom Seeds, Burpee’s, Fedco Seeds, Smoky Mountain Co-Op, and Tractor Supply. Newport Printing and Office Supply donated seed folders to the project.
Parrottsville Community Library also will be hosting a gardening talk with Bobbie Cyphers, a Parrottsville resident since 2003. She is a horticulturist with 40 years of experience and a master gardener.
Cyphers has written multiple essays, articles and the book “Growing Grace.” She will be speaking to the patrons at Parrottsville Community Library on March 3 at 1:30 p.m.
