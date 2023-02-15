Parrottsville Community Library has announced the opening of its seed library on March 3. A seed library is, at its simplest form, seeds that are checked out, some are grown to maturity, then those seeds are harvested, and returned to the library for other patrons to check out and grow.

Parrottsville Community Library decided to start a seed library to help our community combat food insecurities, to help teach and hone gardening skills, and to teach seed saving.

