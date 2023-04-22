Tennessee native, Kim Phillips, is working on a new book about the writer and teacher from Del Rio, May Justus. The book is currently being researched, and the writer is interested in speaking with anyone who has information about May Justus’ ancestors and descendants.
May Justus was born in Cocke County in 1898 to Royal Stephen Justus, a teacher who was also the son of a teacher. It is believed that she was born near Bat Harbor and that she and her father were both teachers in the school there.
As a young woman, Justus taught in mission schools in Kentucky. From there, she and her friend Vera Campbell were recruited in 1925 by educator Lilian Johnson to teach in the school at Summerfield, Tennessee (now a part of Monteagle, Tennessee). They spent the rest of their lives there, and May Justus taught Sunday School at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Monteagle for 50 years.
When she arrived in Monteagle, May Justus was already working on her first children’s book, Peter Pocket. Over the years, she wrote over 40 books for children, all but two set in her beloved Appalachia. Her books were well-received. One of her books, The New Boy in School, was included on the New York Times bestseller list. Over her writing career, which went well into her eighties, Miss Justus won numerous awards. Her writings were also included in textbooks and various anthologies.
May Justus’ works are considered a repository of mountain culture, language, values, and history. She described herself as a “mountaineer.”
When asked why she was motivated to write a book about May Justus, first-time author Kim Phillips replied, “I have a deep respect for teachers of any sort. Whether writing books and poetry, reading to children in her home, leading her Sunday School class, or instructing elementary school students, May Justus was, first and foremost, a teacher. Her books were meant to delight and entertain, and to carry important messages about how people should treat each other.”
May Justus’ work, whether teaching or writing, was inspired by her deep religious faith. When Dr. Johnson asked her to come to the mountain to teach at Summerfield, Justus told her that she was doing “God’s work” in Kentucky. Dr. Johnson was said to have replied, “Is there any reason you can’t do God’s work up here?” Justus’ last work was a booklet called “The Lord and I,” published for residents of rest homes.
An important aspect of Justus’ life was her association with the Highlander Folk School in Summerfield. While she never taught at Highlander, she believed in the school’s mission and was a volunteer secretary/treasurer for the organization for many years. After the Highlander school moved to Knoxville, Justus continued to teach children in her home and to share her attic library with them.
Phillips describes the book she is writing as “fictionalized history.” When asked why she has chosen that format for the book, she says, “I love novels told in the first person, like To Kill a Mockingbird, and Huckleberry Finn. It really makes the characters, historical or not, come alive.
“I want the world to know more about May Justus. She cared about people, especially children. She also cared about education, social justice, and moral behavior. She was an avid gardener, needleworker, and scout leader. We need more people like her.”
Many of the details of Justus’ early life have been lost. The upcoming book will, the author hopes, capture her spirit and pay honor to the mountain region that was her inspiration.
