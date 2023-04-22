May Justus

A book is being planned about Del Rio’s May Justus.

May Justus

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Tennessee native, Kim Phillips, is working on a new book about the writer and teacher from Del Rio, May Justus. The book is currently being researched, and the writer is interested in speaking with anyone who has information about May Justus’ ancestors and descendants.

May Justus was born in Cocke County in 1898 to Royal Stephen Justus, a teacher who was also the son of a teacher. It is believed that she was born near Bat Harbor and that she and her father were both teachers in the school there.

