Car Wash

Sean Ellison, vice president, Brockwell Construction Company, Inc. oversees the dismantling of the former Ryan’s Steakhouse building to make way for a car wash.

 Photo by David Popiel

NEWPORT—The former Ryan’s Steakhouse, which was later New China Buffet, has been razed to make way for the construction of a car wash. The tract is located at 1085 Cosby Highway near Walmart.

Sean Ellison of Brockwell Construction said the demolition project started in late July, and the crew has until mid-September to finish the project, which will include removing all asphalt from the parking lot.

