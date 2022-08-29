NEWPORT—The former Ryan’s Steakhouse, which was later New China Buffet, has been razed to make way for the construction of a car wash. The tract is located at 1085 Cosby Highway near Walmart.
Sean Ellison of Brockwell Construction said the demolition project started in late July, and the crew has until mid-September to finish the project, which will include removing all asphalt from the parking lot.
Brockwell Construction was the low bidder for the site preparation. Ellison said, “I chose to dismantle it as the most effective way to get it down.”
He said that the structure was worth salvaging, and Brockwell Construction will sell all the materials, such as aluminum, steel, roof sheeting, and lumber.
Ellison reported everything has gone well, and eight men, along with heavy equipment, have been working on razing the building and removing all materials.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa will be building an automated car wash on the site. Tidal Wave Auto Spa Supt. Larry Jersild said that the company built 30 large, automated car washes last year and plan to build about 25 more during 2022.
Jerslid said he is scheduled to be in Newport for six months and open the location in early March 2023.
According to property tax records, Drs. Mark and Steven Smith bought the property for $475,000 on March 29, 2019. They sold the property to TWAS Properties, LLC, on May 31 of this year for $1.975 million. Property records show the property consists of two-and-a-half acres.
