It has been more than three decades since Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church had its first drive-thru live nativity. While there have been a handful years the church did not host the popular event, the nativity is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

The pageant is set for Dec. 12-17 from 7 to 9 p.m. each evening. If any cars remain in line at 9 p.m., the pageant will continue operating until the line is depleted.

