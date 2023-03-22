Many people throughout the county have been speculating about when the new Parrottsville library will be constructed. Two members of the Cocke County Library Board, who are also on the building committee, explained the process.
Dr. Steve Davidson and Pat Mason explained that a will left the money to “Cocke County for use and benefit of the Cocke County Library Board to establish a community library in Parrottsville.” Because the money was not left directly to the library board, it is held by the county in a designated account.
The $1 million came from the estate of Gaylon Thomas.
Davidson explained that letters were sent to architects and five or six architects responded and did presentations to the building committee. He said they narrowed the selection down to two architectural firms and the board chose Lewis Group Architects.
They explained they planned with the architectural firm for about two years discussing what was needed and how the building should be designed. Because it is a building for public use, there are state and county laws that must be followed.
The rendering was for a 4,970-square-foot building that was to be located next door to the school. Everything had been selected, including the paint, the carpeting and even every electrical outlet, they noted.
The two-acre parcel of land was donated by Guy Hommel Sr. and the property adjoins Parrottsville School.
At this point, the board had paid for a civil engineer, architectural renderings and other associated expenses for the construction project.
“We did all this work while being good stewards of the money,” Davidson said.
When it became time to hire a contractor they sent out packets to contractors and several contractors showed up to the information meeting. When the bids came in at the end of 2020, all were all higher than they had expected. The lowest bid was about $1.5 million, while the highest bid was $1.8 million.
They pointed out the pandemic had just gotten underway, so costs were going up. There were supply chain shortages as well as a lack of workers to complete jobs.
Because the bids were higher than anticipated and exceeded the budget, the board decided to wait it out, hoping that costs would go down.
“The prices haven’t come down, and we still have some supply chain issues,” Mason said.
The board decided to meet again with the architects, to reevaluate the situation.
“We went to the experts for advice,” Davidson and Mason said.
They said since they had accepted the lowest bidder on the project, McSpadden Construction, they could renegotiate the prices. They met with two architects and with Chuck McSpadden and Kevin Bryant from McSpadden Construction. They said McSpadden had said they would stay on board.
New plans were developed, cutting the building almost in half, dropping down to 2,500 square feet. It took time to redesign the building. They also planned to use the same materials and have the same look as much as possible. They gave the new design to the contractors for review.
McSpadden Construction reviewed the revised floor plan, and with the increased costs they estimated constructing the smaller building would be $1.1 million with the current pricing. They also said because of their current projects, they could not start construction any time in the near future.
“There will be a library,” Mason said.
“There definitely will be a library,” Davidson added. “We want to get as much square footage as we can for the money.”
They explained the board is researching the possibilities and adamantly searching for the perfect solution. They plan to update the community as soon as more information is available and as soon as a solution has been found.
