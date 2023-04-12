The Newport Theatre Guild will be hosting a well-known bass singer, K.C. Armstrong, along with a local musician, John Overholt, on Sunday evening, April 16, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Church in Cosby.
Armstrong is a former member of the U.S. Army Chorus and is a former member of the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants. He recently retired from the Army with 20 years of collective service.
As a member of the military choral ensembles, he sang at the funerals of Presidents Reagan, Ford and Bush. He also sang with the ensembles for the four last presidents.
He is a featured soloist on choir tours throughout the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Netherlands and Romania, Armstrong is sought after as a soloist for choral works and oratorios. He worked with teachers Dr. Robert Holquist, Dr. Noelle Woods and Dr. Thomas Jenrette during his studies at Western Carolina University and East Tennessee State University (ETSU). He earned his bachelor’s degree in music from ETSU focusing on vocal performance.
Armstrong is currently a freelance musician and sings with professional groups such as Voci Virilli, Brethren, King’s Cadence and Poet Voices and other vocal ensembles.
Armstrong is a native of Mt. Holly, North Carolina. He and his wife, Chara, reside in Knoxville with their sons, Brogan and Calvin, and daughter, Adaline.
Liberty Church is located at 3541 Cosby Highway, Cosby, across from Carver’s Apple Orchard. There will be no charge for admission, but a love offering will be collected during the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.