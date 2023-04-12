The Newport Theatre Guild will be hosting a well-known bass singer, K.C. Armstrong, along with a local musician, John Overholt, on Sunday evening, April 16, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Church in Cosby.

Armstrong is a former member of the U.S. Army Chorus and is a former member of the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants. He recently retired from the Army with 20 years of collective service.

