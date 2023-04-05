HARTFORD — According to an incident report filed by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, vandalism to a 38-foot camper and a white enclosed trailer in Hartford resulted in more than $500 in damage.
Det. Zach Shelton reported that he was called out to the property on Saturday, April 1, off Big Creek Road in Hartford where the victims, Bradley Lilley and Tara Lilley, said that their camper and enclosed trailer suffered vandalism overnight. The report indicates that the detective saw “smiley faces” that were painted on the camper in black spray paint. Near the nose of the trailer, the word “d****” (a pejorative for male genitalia) and “Ed Johnson” were written in black spray paint. The enclosed trailer had several “smiley faces” painted on it as well as the word “d****” written on it with the spray paint.
The victims said that they had recently moved in and they “believe the vandalism is related to the development that is being planned for the Hartford community.” According to the report, the Lilleys said that they are “not involved in the development, but they do know the developers.”
The Lilleys said that since they moved in, vehicles have slowed down in front of their house and honked their horns, but they said they have not had any issues beyond that until the vandalism occurred.
