HARTFORD — According to an incident report filed by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, vandalism to a 38-foot camper and a white enclosed trailer in Hartford resulted in more than $500 in damage.

Det. Zach Shelton reported that he was called out to the property on Saturday, April 1, off Big Creek Road in Hartford where the victims, Bradley Lilley and Tara Lilley, said that their camper and enclosed trailer suffered vandalism overnight. The report indicates that the detective saw “smiley faces” that were painted on the camper in black spray paint. Near the nose of the trailer, the word “d****” (a pejorative for male genitalia) and “Ed Johnson” were written in black spray paint. The enclosed trailer had several “smiley faces” painted on it as well as the word “d****” written on it with the spray paint.

