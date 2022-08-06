Farmers Market Week 2022

NASHVILLE — August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.

“Farmers markets play an essential role in communities by creating space for connection and actively fostering more resilient local food systems,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Making the local connection and developing a relationship with the farmers producing your food is the perfect way to support your local community and economy.”

