I’ll bet (or I would if I was a bettin’ man, which I am not, but I would if I was) everyone out there knows what it means to “fall through the cracks."
I grew up in East Tennessee, and, as I have said before, none of us had anything but we didn’t know we didn’t have anything, so we were all happy with what we had or didn’t have. I drive around town and look at some of the places my friends lived (the ones that are still standing) and I think to myself, “My, my! How did so many kids grow up in that little place?'
I think that about my home place up in Eastport (“across Lincoln from the Fifth Street Frogpond”). It has been added to and remodeled several times, bedrooms added and enlarged, family room added, kitchen enlarged but, you see, I grew up “back then” when we didn’t have all that room.
After Bobby (The Music Man) moved back to become the band director at Cocke County High School, his room was crafted from what used to be a screened-in side porch where we used to play all sorts of games on rainy days and watch the Lord’s fireworks display in the heavens.
Freddy’s (The Big Ugly) room was a spacious “10 by tenner” which was later enlarged to become mom and dad’s master bedroom. Me? I usually slept on the “eight by five” back porch in the summer time (by choice) on bunk beds because it was cooler (what’s this new fangled gadget called air conditioning).
We didn’t have a front porch, we had a “stoop” made of concrete and cinder blocks. It was very small, and therefore, had no room to sit on the ole rocking chair and watch the world whiz by Fifth Street. That concrete floor was important because there were no slabs or boards for a floor, and therefore, no “cracks to fall through”.
Thus, we have finally arrived at my main idea for this column.
I was in a store the other day, and found my stuff, and made my way to the “express lane” with my “10 items or less”. Mary was very friendly and nice, made me feel important with my “10 items or less” purchase. Things went well, pleasantries were exchanged, and progress was being made to send me on my way – until I swiped my card in that little gadget.
Mary began punching keys and that sickening sound of nothing happening came over the express lane like an anvil cloud that signals an impending tornado. Punch, punch, punch, and nothing. My identity had been completely taken hostage by a computer somewhere!
It was as if I didn’t exist anymore! I was standing right there before God and Mary, but I wasn’t! I wasn’t there. I wasn’t anywhere! I had fallen through the cracks like a diamond ring (or in my case, a lump of coal).
Ever had that experience? I used to love to go visit friends and family with great big ole front porches with swings and chairs and everything and real cracks in the planking and stuff would fall through those cracks that we got to go and find – and we would find all sorts of valuable stuff that had fallen through the cracks.
You know what I mean, really interesting stuff that would occupy our time for another hour or two sorting it all out. After all, what else were we going to do? Presidents Truman and Eisenhower had all the big stuff already solved – or were at least working on it.
That never happens when you come to Jesus Christ! You never fall through the cracks with Him. You might feel as though you are the least of the smallest of the littlest in the family of God, but I promise you, you are not going to ever be forgotten. You will never fall through the cracks because He doesn’t have any cracks – but even if He did, you are too important to Him for Him to ever lose track of you.
The simple truth of the matter is that He knows you by name and He loves you by name and the least of the smallest of the littlest are very important to God. Let’s face it, even the smallest cog on the littlest gear on the most minuscule shaft in the motor has to mesh up with something or the whole thing comes to a screeching halt!
God loves you, and wants you to be in His family – by invitation only – so consider yourself invited – and welcome! Need help? I’m there, man.
By the way, I got my identity back as Mary punched her buttons and worked her magic and – bingo – I’m baaaaaaaaaack!
Aren’t you glad? Both of my friends were and they didn’t even know I was missing – until now.
Tom Mooty writes this column for the Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church.
