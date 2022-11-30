I’ll bet (or I would if I was a bettin’ man, which I am not, but I would if I was)  everyone out there knows what it means to “fall through the cracks."

I grew up in East Tennessee, and, as I have said before, none of us had anything but we didn’t know we didn’t have anything, so we were all happy with what we had or didn’t have. I drive around town and look at some of the places my friends lived (the ones that are still standing) and I think to myself, “My, my! How did so many kids grow up in that little place?'

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.