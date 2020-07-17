Hensley presented Quilt of Valor
Vietnam War veteran and Newport native Sgt. Gary S. Hensley was presented a Quilt of Valor on Thursday, July 9, at Newport Cracker Barrel. After receiving his basic training at Fort Jackson, Hensley served with the 101st Airborne Division (Ground Mobile Unit) Screaming Eagles. He was in Vietnam from October 1969 until January 1970, when he lost both legs after stepping on a land mine. Hensley, shown with his wife Joyce, resides in Galax, Virginia.

