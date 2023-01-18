After working in five different states in a three-year period, Jake Ottinger has returned home to help serve his community. As of Dec. 1, he became the deputy director of the Cocke County Partnership.
A Parrottsville native, Ottinger left the University of Tennessee before his senior year so he could work at the State Capitol for a year-and-a-half. While in Nashville, he worked at the clerk’s office and did constituent relations for four different members.
He later went on to be the regional field director for Bill Hagerty, who was the ambassador to Japan at the time, until August 2020. After Hagerty was elected to the U.S. Senate, Ottinger moved to Wisconsin, where he served as the director of a voter contact program, which was contracted through the Republican National Committee (RNC) to manage staff in a high-risk area to encourage local citizens to vote.
He spent time working in the inner-city areas of cities such as Green Bay and Milwaukee. His role was to recruit, train and supervise staff. It was a role that he stayed in until after the election.
He then became the director and legal liaison for the presidential recount in 2020 in the State of Wisconsin where he directed the floor operations, which involved about 260 people.
“We had a very good case to overturn the election there, but we were voted out 4 to 3,” Ottinger explained.
Ottinger said he handled affidavits, spoke with witnesses and looked into fraud while working directly with the presidential legal team while coming up with a way to strategize and execute the plan.
He later went to Georgia where he ran the field team for the RNC to work with the David Perdue gubernatorial campaign and the campaign for Kelly Loeffler who ran for senate, but lost the seat in a special runoff election.
Ottinger then transitioned into Virginia where he helped with the gubernatorial race where he was the regional political director for Pete Snyder. After May, he transitioned into a financial role for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
He then came home to Cocke County for a few months before heading back out to serve as the finance director for the Wisconsin RNC where he oversaw about $40 million of state party incoming allocations as well as distributions to candidates.
Ottinger was then contracted through the Save America PAC, which is a leadership PAC created by former President Donald Trump. The PAC is based out of Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
He later worked with regional fundraising, which included Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Ohio.
“After the election, I tied some stuff up there,” Ottinger said. “Then Lucas (Partnership President Lucas Graham) and Rob (Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis) reached out to see if I might be interested in coming back home to work.”
He admits at the time he was contacted he was not interested because he was offered a role involved with the RNC Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee in 2024. He explained that the convention will involve a $280 million budget.
Ottinger returned home to visit during the Thanksgiving holidays. He decided to meet with Mathis and Graham. He said the pair showed him the trajectory as well as plans for the county’s future — which sparked his interest.
“I realized it is something that I want to be a part of,” he said. “I want to be able to make a difference in the town that raised me. I believe that in the near future the public will be pleased to see the growth that is planned — and that it has the support of both elected officials as well as the state.”
“Lucas Graham and Mayor Rob Mathis are two of the best in the business. They believe in hard work and dedication, and it is only a matter of time until everyone can see what has been going on to benefit our county,” Ottinger said.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to come back home to make a difference. I love my home and my community. It is wonderful to have an opportunity to stay here. I realize the beauty and the opportunity that Cocke County holds, and I hope to see the area breakthrough with both tourism and industrial development,” he said. “I am passionate about my job and my community. It is not a job when you have a purpose. I want to help those I love and those who helped raise me.”
Ottinger is returning to the University of Tennessee to finish his bachelor’s degree in finance while he works at the Partnership.
“I have a hardworking family that has been an inspiration to me. They have gone a step above and beyond to help others, and I am going to try to be a reflection of my family,” he added.
