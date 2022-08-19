Basketball Duck Race Fundraiser

Members of the Cocke County High School boys’ basketball team are selling ducks for the upcoming race. Senior team members are shown with their coach. From left are: Colin Askew, Zeke Ramos, Coach Casey Ragan, Baylor Baxter, Major Woods, and Brazen Stewart. Lakkin France is not pictured. Ducks are $10 each and proceeds help fund a trip to a tournament at Tampa this December.

 Kathy Hemsworth

NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County High School (CCHS) boys’ basketball teams are selling ducks for their second annual duck race that will be held in Newport along the Pigeon River on Sept. 17.

The junior varsity and varsity teams will be heading to Tampa, FL, Dec. 27-31 to compete in a basketball tournament. The funds raised from the duck race will be used toward funding that trip.

