Members of the Cocke County High School boys’ basketball team are selling ducks for the upcoming race. Senior team members are shown with their coach. From left are: Colin Askew, Zeke Ramos, Coach Casey Ragan, Baylor Baxter, Major Woods, and Brazen Stewart. Lakkin France is not pictured. Ducks are $10 each and proceeds help fund a trip to a tournament at Tampa this December.
NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County High School (CCHS) boys’ basketball teams are selling ducks for their second annual duck race that will be held in Newport along the Pigeon River on Sept. 17.
The junior varsity and varsity teams will be heading to Tampa, FL, Dec. 27-31 to compete in a basketball tournament. The funds raised from the duck race will be used toward funding that trip.
Event organizers explained that the goal is to raise about $20,000, which will cover hotel rooms, travel expenses, and other costs associated with the trip, which will require eight hotel rooms over the stay. Ducks are $10 each.
Several prizes are slated to be given away, including two tickets to Dollywood, a two-night stay at the Edgewater Hotel in Gatlinburg, a gift basket of beauty supplies, a pressure washing service, and more.
The ducks will be dropped in the river at 6 p.m. Event organizers plan to have food available for purchase at the end of the race behind Newport City Hall.
To purchase a duck, contact any member of the CCHS boys’ basketball team. Ducks may also be purchased by calling Gail at (865) 322-0522, Jameszina at (865) 322-2661, or Candi at (423) 608-4122.
