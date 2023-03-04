Hello everyone. I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Shirley Haney James. They all need prayers. She was my sister-in-law.

Curtis Haney came to the funeral from North Carolina and stayed with me from Wednesday to Sunday morning. He went to the graveside. Rodney Haney came in and went to the funeral and the graveside. He stayed Wednesday night. He went home on Thursday.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.