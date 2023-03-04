Hello everyone. I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Shirley Haney James. They all need prayers. She was my sister-in-law.
Curtis Haney came to the funeral from North Carolina and stayed with me from Wednesday to Sunday morning. He went to the graveside. Rodney Haney came in and went to the funeral and the graveside. He stayed Wednesday night. He went home on Thursday.
My supper guests on Thursday were Anthony Haney, Curtis Haney and Dora Kate Stokely.
On Friday, Rodney and Regina came down. Regina took Dora Kate Stokely and me shopping.
On Saturday, Regina Haney spent the day with her dad and mom, Lowell and Wanda Lunsford, and Linda O’Dell.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Robbie Green in New Jersey. He was 50 years old. He was the son of Wayne Green. They have our prayers.
Happy birthday to Stayce Dalton on the 3rd; to April Henderson on the 10th; and to Lily Haney on the 10th. I hope they have many more.
My supper guests on Saturday were Curtis Haney and Nicholas, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, and Dora Kate Stokely.
Mary Lou Haney and Lily and Nicholas spent Friday and Saturday nights with me.
Happy birthday to Lucille Jenkins on the 3rd; to Matthew Wayne on the 24th; and to Kalene Ramsey, who celebrated her 6th birthday. Hope they all have many more.
Sunday dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler was Brian Shetley from North Carolina.
Sunday dinner guests of Lazz Ramsey were Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas and Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Shumate and McKenzie.
Get well wishes to Ivadean Henderson. She had been in the hospital but was able to go home yesterday.
Visiting Norma Jean Stokely on Monday were Linda Stewart, Dora Kate Stokely and me.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins on Monday were Dora Kate Stokely and me. They need prayers.
