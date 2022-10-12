JAG

Claims for compensation from the Camp Lejeune Justice Act start with the Navy Judge Advocate. Claims for disability should be filed with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Over the past year I have written several times about H.R. 3967, the PACT Act. Because of a family connection and concern for many friends who were stationed at the base, I had highlighted Section 804, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. Months before it became a law, advertising campaigns touted anyone who was stationed or worked on the base needed to contact them.

Last week, I shared how marketing companies have jumped on the “let us get you lots of money from the Camp Lejeune lawsuit” with their advertising blitz on every social media outlet. I wrote about some of the small print that comes with the ads, my example had over 7,000 words. This week, I have looked at the small print from “attorneys and legal” firms that lure you to choose them. Information from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy reveals most Veterans will not need an attorney to file a claim.

