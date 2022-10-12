Over the past year I have written several times about H.R. 3967, the PACT Act. Because of a family connection and concern for many friends who were stationed at the base, I had highlighted Section 804, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. Months before it became a law, advertising campaigns touted anyone who was stationed or worked on the base needed to contact them.
Last week, I shared how marketing companies have jumped on the “let us get you lots of money from the Camp Lejeune lawsuit” with their advertising blitz on every social media outlet. I wrote about some of the small print that comes with the ads, my example had over 7,000 words. This week, I have looked at the small print from “attorneys and legal” firms that lure you to choose them. Information from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy reveals most Veterans will not need an attorney to file a claim.
SHARKS
One phrase that runs in almost every one of the “attorneys and legal” advertisements on TV and all the other social media outlets reads they are only licensed to practice in their specific state, i.e., Arizona or Wisconsin. But since the Federal Court holding the jurisdiction on this is in North Carolina the ads state the advertiser “associates with attorneys throughout the country.
To me any firm not licensed in North Carolina is just building a client base that they will, for a fee, refer to a firm licensed in North Carolina to handle the case. The fee will be a percentage of the attorney fees the other firm in North Carolina that does all the work, will get from settling the claim. I had to have an attorney help with my Social Security years ago and they got 30% of my backpay.
I found that the Fob James Law Firm has posted what the limits on the fees should be.
“One of the most common questions we get from Camp Lejeune clients is “what are the attorney fees to hire a Law Firm?” The answer to this question is straight forward: 20 to 25% of the recovery.”
There appears to be conflicting information on the internet about CLJA attorney fees, and many clients have told us other firms are charging 33.33% to 40% contingency fees for Camp Lejeune cases. A contingency fee means the attorney gets paid after the case is resolved based on a percentage of the recovery. So, if the recovery is, say, $100,000 and the contingency fee is 40%, the attorney gets paid $40,000.
In most environmental tort cases, law firms charge a 40% contingency fee. However, according to the Federal Tort Claims Act, attorney fees in tort claims against employees of the federal government are capped at 20 to 25%.
The CLJA incorporates the FTCA’s claims process set forth in 28 U.S. Code § 2675. Under the FTCA, if your claim is resolved administratively (e.g., the claim is submitted to the Department of Defense and it pays the claim), the attorney’s fee is capped at 20% of the total recovery. If your claim is resolved by settlement or judgment after the filing of a lawsuit, the attorney’s fee is capped at 25% of the total recovery.
If your claim is resolved without litigation, Camp Lejeune attorney fees should be no more than 20% of the total settlement. If your claim is resolved by settlement or judgment after the filing of a lawsuit, the Camp Lejeune attorney’s fee should be no more than 25% of the total recovery.”
Now, if you file with Firm A that refers you to a Firm B that can actually handle the claim, I believe Firm A gets a cut. Everybody is trying to get something out of this from the clients who have already faced years of health issues and struggles with the government. Bottom line is that most people filing claims do not need an attorney to file the claim!
If it turns out that you do need an attorney, choose one that has experience with personal injury and wrongful death cases involving toxic exposure or water contamination and ask for a free consultation. Be sure to ask about legal fees, their experience and where they are licensed to practice, and possible damage amounts.
Note: For those considering a Camp Lejeune water lawsuit, an administrative claims process through the Navy JAG office must happen first. Individuals with injuries from the toxic substances in the drinking water at the Camp Lejeune military base can go to the Navy JAG website to begin the CLJA claims process.
VERIFIED
One of the sources I use to find out if stories are true is by using the “Verify” site that is a prat of TEGNA’s national network of news outlets and parent company of Knoxville’s WBIR station. Their statement on this issue validates what I have been telling my readers.
THE QUESTION
Do people who were exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune need a lawyer to file a claim?
THE ANSWER
This is false.
No, people who were exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune do not need a lawyer to file a claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
“The Marine Corps and the Department of Veterans Affairs have both acknowledged that some veterans, civilians, and their families could have developed certain health conditions after they were exposed to contaminated drinking water while stationed or working at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. The drinking water was found to be contaminated with industrial solvents, such as trichloroethylene (TCE) and perchloroethylene (PCE), benzene, and other harmful chemicals, including vinyl chloride, according to the VA and the Office of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). These chemicals were identified in two on-base water wells at Camp Lejeune at levels ranging from 240 to 3,400 times the levels permitted by safety standards.
“Scientific and medical evidence has shown an association between exposure to these contaminants during military service and development of certain diseases later on,” the VA says on its website. Veterans who were stationed at Camp Lejeune have been fighting for years to get health care benefits and compensation for illnesses they claim they developed after being exposed to contaminated water at the base. And on Aug. 10, 2022, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was signed into law. The law provides expanded access to health care and disability benefits for veterans harmed by certain toxic exposures. It also includes a provision known as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 that allows people affected by the contaminated water to file a federal lawsuit to seek compensation for things like medical expenses, lost wages and pain and suffering.
The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps does not say eligible people need a lawyer to file a claim under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. The law itself says a lawyer can file on behalf of eligible people, but that these people are also permitted to file individually. So, people are not required to hire a lawyer to file a claim. In fact, the Navy has a process established for people filing on behalf of themselves.”
EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES
“A lawyer’s not required to file a claim,” Gary Jackson, attorney and partner at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in Durham, North Carolina, told VERIFY. “But there really are very sound, good reasons that a lawyer should be involved.”
Although an attorney is not required for the initial claim process, Bell Legal Group says a lawyer would be required to pursue the case after the claims period has ended. People who file claims must prove their case in court, according to Lejeune Justice.
“People will need to seek legal counsel in order to properly pursue their case in the court system,” Bell Legal Group told VERIFY in an email.
A VA spokesperson told VERIFY that individuals seeking compensation under the PACT Act based upon exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune will not have their VA benefits reduced because of any additional monetary compensation awarded by the court.
“If a veteran is already receiving VA benefits as a result of disability related to contaminated water exposure at Camp Lejeune, their court award will be reduced by the value of those benefits,” the spokesperson said.
HOW DO YOU FILE A CLAIM?
Any individual who believes they are eligible can file a claim with the Office of the Judge Advocate General of the Navy’s Tort Claims Unit in Norfolk, Virginia. People have up to two years to file a claim after the law was enacted on Aug. 10, 2022. Anyone who wants to file a claim may either:
Fill out the CLJA claims form and email the completed form to the Office of the Judge Advocate General of the Navy’s Tort Claims Unit at CLclaims@us.navy.mil.
Be sure to save the form as “LAST NAME FIRST NAME MM.DD.YYYY” (date is submission date).
Submit a completed CLJA claims form via U.S. Mail or another carrier to the following address:
Department of the Navy
Office of the Judge Advocate General
Tort Claims Unit Norfolk
Attention – Camp Lejeune Claims
9620 Maryland Avenue, Suite 205
Norfolk, VA 23511-2949
For additional information on completing the CLJA claims form, you can access the Directions and Procedures document on the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps website. If you have questions about the claims process, or need assistance with filing your claim, you can contact the TCU at (757) 341-4583. The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps says the TCU is not able to provide updates on the status of individual claims at this time.
“The Department of the Navy is committed to resolving all claims related to this matter in a fair and timely manner. All claims will be processed as quickly as possible; however, due to the large number of claims anticipated to be received, we cannot forecast an expected processing time. Submitting your claim via email will assist in expediting your claim,” the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps says.
The Veterans Benefits Administration encourages any veteran who has a disability they believe is due to their military service to file a claim for VA disability benefits. VBA will assist with obtaining medical evidence and may request an examination, if necessary, in accordance with existing law. For more information regarding VA claims, please visit publichealth.va.gov or call toll-free (877) 222-8387.”
I realize I have been writing about the PACT Act legislation but it affects hundreds of thousands to millions of Veterans, their families, and many civilians who were employed there. I have received a report from the Office of the Inspector General that reveals many veterans who filed claims to the VA had been turned down by improper processing that I will share next week.
