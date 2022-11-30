Editor’s note: The Newport Plain Talk is running letters to Santa from area students throughout the month.
Centerview Elementary Pre-K
Teachers: Mrs. Michel and Mrs. DeRidder
Dear Santa,
Uh, I want the apple and the horsey and I want the bike horse. You can get it at the market with the bikes. And that barn with a horse, like 2 horseys. Lincoln wants a dinosaur and a T-Rex and a toy Raptor. Laeyla she wants a toy that’s a car—a pink one. Lyrik wants that toy that Lincoln gots. You know, a raptor and a T-Rex. Lukus wants Minecraft and game Fort Night. And a switch, he has 1 but he wants nother one. I want that Fort Night game too. Mommy wants candles and shirts with stars on it. Daddy wants a motorcycle a real one—Daddy’s good at it. And he don’t wear a helmet. I’ll give you snack trees you like those and you can drink some milk.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
Um, I want you to bring me a toy gun like a big, giant one. And with some bullets. I’m just gonna save the bullets and not waste them. When I see a coyote and shoot it in the air, you know the toy bullets so the coyote will run away. Laynie she likes and wants a Barbie Dream House and those babies that come with it. Harker you can give her like a toy wizard that comes with a fish tank. Give mom a new knife cuz she wants a new knife that’s not sharp.
Dad wants a new real gun. I’ll give you some, well I meant mom will cook you some steak and food and for a drink you can have some milk. For your reindeer I’ll leave them some carrots. That’s what I need to tell you. Bye!
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex turkey. It has a spike on his head and his whole body. I don’t know where you can buy it. I ain’t never seen one. Mason wants Pokemon cards—2 packs of them. Momma wants a coffee cup with Santa on it and a reindeer on it. Daddy wants a screwdriver, a real one and a real hammer. I mean I don’t want a T-Rex Turkey. I want, oh yeah, I know a T-Rex dinosaur toy, a robot one. One that has a tail and thangs on its back and when T-Rex bites it and it hurts it. Cookies for the reindeer and cookies for you will be waiting but you don’t eat cake, right? I like cake though. You can drink some milk when you eat them cookies. See ya later, I’m tired from talking.
Love, Jackson W.
Dear Santa,
Uh a dirt bike is what I want. A blue one. I want one so that I can ride it Momma wants a new stocking to put candy in for Christmas. My Dad wants a new 4-wheeler until he gets bigger. My Mamaw wants a new coffee machine because her don’t have one. I will give a cookie and a drink and orange drink for you when you come. And a muffin, you like those. I will give you a new sled. That’s all.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want a fluffy, soft, blue blanket cuz I love blue. I want playdough for Christmas, blue playdough. Can you make sure it’s a lot of blue playdough too? I really want it. Emma she wants a boat, you know a toy one. And she wants it to be orange. Nana well she loves to make smoothies, she wants a smoothie machine. Papaw he loves coffee, but he already has that machine so he wants a new pillow case. Daddy he loves golf balls and he loves hitting them so he needs a new golf ball club. Momma she wants a grown up puzzle, and adult one.
We don’t have grown up puzzles only toys at my house. I’ll give you some carrots, broccoli, and beef for dinner. You like that, right? You gotta eat dinner. You love milk to drink and you can have cookies for dessert because you love them and some more milk with your cookies. Milk and cookies is delicious.
Love, Skylah
Dear Santa,
I want roller skates, some purple ones please. Aunt Sissy wants a turtle for Christmas—a real one. Uncle Trey he wants roller skates. Amy wants a toy for Lani. Uncle Blake wants a puppy. Nene her wants a sewing machine and so do I. I just want a toy one. Papaw wants a pink motor bike that goes by itself. Becky wants a picture of me and her. That will make her happy. Uncle Dylan wants a cat thang, cuz if someone has a cat he might need it plus he really wants a cat so give him that. I’m gonna give you some hot dogs for dinner. And some cookies and milk. That’s all.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
I want a chainsaw weedeater. You can buy it at the dollar store. It’s only $2.00. I have been good—you know my sticker chart is full. Harper she wants a chainsaw and a pink weedeater so she can mow like me. I want a blue one though, don’t give me pink. And I want a blue chainsaw. Payslee she wants an Ipad and makeup she don’t want a weedeater. Ellsie wants an Ipad with some pink makeup. Momma wants makeup and coffee. Daddy he wants a bushweedeater and a bushweedeater chainsaw. Mamaw Becky wants makeup. Papaw Berry wants a chainsaw and a bush weedeater, a KR. Aunt Jen she wants makeup. Granny likes makeup too. Cade who was in Pre-K wants a chainsaw too. Momma will cook you some chicken nuggets and some macaronis. You can drink juice. I forgot to tell you my house is in Bybee. We have a phone number on Ellsie’s TV that calls you. We will call you. Can I be done now?
Love, Bryer
Dear Santa,
I like Barbies. You have them in your purse. Baby sister wants baby toys. Momma likes makeup. Daddy works but still needs presents. He likes cars and trucks. Mamaw her likes to take a bath—so maybe bubble bath to take a bath for her is what she would like. Papaw he likes to feed his chickens. Santa you like bacon and eggs? You can eat that for dinner and then some cookies after dinner when you come to my house. You can have coffee to drink too. Find my house and when I go to sleep you come into my room and I will give you some candy. I like you.
Love, Miah
Dear Santa,
Hey can we have coke today? I been good. I want a rocking chair, a pink one. I like pink, it’s my favorite color. Alina she wants a rocking horse—she loves them. I love them too. Mom wants a paper to cut them. You know paper with pictures on it and scissors. Daddy he wants a big circle with flowers inside it because I love him. Nana wants a monkey, but not a real one. Papaw him wants a big box with a lot of paper and scissors in it. You know so big. I’m give you a hot dog to eat. I know you love those. You can drink some milk. You go in that fly thang with those reindeers and I’ll see you then. Love you.
Love, Isabella M.
Dear Santa,
There is one think that I really want, its expensive. I want an RV. You know that thing you put your eyes in and you play games with it. When you look up you will know what it looks like. It’s black and it has a mote control. Kay likes makeup and I like lizards too. Is there any way you can get me that too? Dad likes games like Xboxes. Mom likes jewelry bring her that. Mamaw might want a dog. Papaw probably wants nothing, he already h as a dog. He does like lemon juice though. I’ll give you some cookies and milk and since you havereindeers and they are real I’ll leave them some carrots. I took a picture with you one day.
I can’t remember which day it was. Last time I had Christmas you came. Can I be finished yet? I’m busy.
Love, Adam
Dear Santa,
I want a playdough set. You can buy it at Wal-Mart. I think it’s $10.00. And a bakery set it bakes stuff. It’s at Wal-mart for $3.00. Alyssa wants earrings Addie wants a painting book. Aubrey wants a spiderman set and a batman set her wants 2 things. Her loves Batman! Dada wants coffee cuz he drinks coffee all the time. He don’t have a coffee maker and that’s why he’s sad. Mommy wants a pet frog. I don’t know why but she does.
Nana wants a squirrel, a real one. Don’t ask me why. Jessie who lives with Nana wants those punchy things in boxing. I don’t know what it’s called, it’s big though. Granny her wants a blanket a rainbow one that’s extra snuggly to keep her warm. Papaw who lives with Nana wants a coffee maker cuz he drinks coffee. You can have toast with butter for dinner. For lunch you can eat hotdogs with mustard and ketchup. It’s so delicious. You can drink milk. I have been good. Addie has been mean to me and I don’t know why. I been nice to her and her keeps saying “Go away!” and her hits me. You go left, right, and sometimes straight and you can go up the hill to find my house. The roof is silver and the steps are brown. And the last thing the inside of the door is white. The outside of the door is green and the diamond is black with Harry Potter and the other side is orange Tennessee. And my momma made it!
You can find it no problem now. I love you!
Love, Ariel
Dear Santa,
I want a big T-Rex, a red one. I’m gonna be a T-Rex at my house. Alice wants a baby doll. She’s been good. Joelle wants a baby. Jaidyn wants a big T-Rex. Joseph wants a big T-Rex. We all need them to play T-Rex together. Jodie wants a big T-Rex too. Momma likes coffee. Bring her that. Daddy wants new shoes he needs number 9. Mamaw likes cake, purple kind. I will give you pizza. You know cheese pizza you love that to eat. You can have Mountain Dew to drink. We got that at my house cuz Daddy likes Mountain Dew. You got to fly there and get it. I think I been good but you might need to ask Momma. I’m done, bye.
Love, Aryan
Dear Santa,
Um I want a Barbie Chicken. Well Granny has a book and it has a Barbie Chicken in it and that’s how I know. Maybe you should ask Granny about that book. And I want some dress up clothes. Hadlee likes baby dolls, she likes those. Momma likes makeup maybe get her that. Daddy likes to work and he likes to sleep. Maybe a noise maker to help him sleep better. Maybe get him some coffee he likes that. Papaw wants coffee to drink. Granny she needs coffee too. Paw I think he likes coffee too. I’ll give you some cookies to eat, but if you are still hungry eat some popsicles. They are in the fridge. You can drink some milk if your thirsty. I have been a good girl. Use your reindeers and find my house. I think my house is brown. You know you been there before. That’s it!
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I want toys for Christmas. I want a red present filled with Legos. They are my favorite. I am going to build with them. Jack gets nothing he’s not been bad though. Jack likes blue so maybe a blue present filled with video games. He likes that. Kathy wants makeup. Momma wants cake she likes that. Daddy likes coffee. I’ll give you some cookies when you come. And I think coffee to drink you like that. I been a good boy. I’m done.
Love, Oscar
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheeler, a red one. Sissy her wants a baby doll. Kensley her wants a baby doll too. I have 2 sissys. It’s over at the neighbors house. You know where my house is. It’s white. Momma her don’t get toys. She likes princesses. Ariel is her favorite. Mamaw wants a toy 4-wheeler, a yellow one. Daddy wants a 4-wheeler, an orange one. I’ll give you some chicken nuggets to eat and some cheese to dip it in. I got some chocolate milk for you to drink. I been a good boy. That’s all.
Love, Jackson Ellison-Ottinger
Dear Santa,
I want a giant roar thing, it’s a dinosaur. I give you cookies and milk to drink. Kaleb wants a shark toy. I have one at my house. Shane wants video games. Grandma wants a necklace. Papaw wants coffee. Mommy wants a game that has fire. That’s all. Oh, one more. I want Halloween and say trick or treat and get candy. I had a snake outside at my house. I want to tell you to walk down my house and come to me and I can hear you and you say “Ho, Ho, Ho” and I seen you. I want a prize box at my house. And I like paw patrol.
Love, Eli
Edgemont Pre-K
Teacher — Mrs. Teresa and assistant — Mrs. Judy
Abel Hurley wants a hoverboard and Spiderman Gravel
Addie Raines wants a Barbie and a Mickey Mouse play set
Allie Zimmerman wants a yo-yo and an Elsa
Amelia Waldroup wants a baby Yoda and a stuffed bunny
Arya Waldroup wants a real puppy and a Barbie
Avery Moore wants a LOL and a Barbie
Carson Hembree wants Nerf gun and a remote-controlled car
Declan Shields wants a racetrack and a robot
Daniel Eslinger wants a Spiderman RC and a Batman toy
Everley Beam wants a real puppy and a sandbox
Hazel Boswell wants a pretend phone that calls people and a doll
Jeremy Weaver wants a remote-controlled car and a racetrack
Kaden Green wants a double dare track set and Pokemon cards
Konnor Bryant wants a Transformers Bumblebee and other Transformers
Korben Thompson wants a Spiderman set and an Hourman dinosaur
Raelynn Swart wants a Barbie and a Baby Shark
Roman Holt wants a Transformers robot and a tablet
Rylee Moskalski wants a remote-controlled car and a Spiderman
Silas Sass wants a bike and a remote-controlled race car track
Newport Grammar School
Mrs. Evans’ Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch with games. I also want a light-up drone that flies. And can you please bring my brother the video games he wants? Thank You! Merry Christmas
Gage Stuart
Dear Santa,
I would like a Magic Mixies, a princess Doll with a Castle, a unicorn, and a Mermaid. I want my sister to get a Dinosaur shark, her cousins to have a mermaid, and her cousin to have a Dinosaur truck.
Oaklynn Valentine
Dear Santa,
This is my first letter to you. I want to thank you for giving me everyone present. I want to ask you one thing. Is it true you go around the world in one night? If you do, can you tell me how you did it? Santa, thank you for spreading happiness around the Earth and say Hi to my teachers for me.
Sincerely,
Sarah Elallam
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like ten things.
1. LOL Surprise Camper
2. Talking real baby Doll
3. New tablet case
4. New Ipad
5. Pink Converse shoes
6. Kitty cat pop-its
7. LOL Surprise Doll
8. New Swim goggles
9. Baby Doll carseat, stroller
10. LOL Surprise body pillow
Khaileya Naillon
Dear Santa,
I was being good. How are you? For Christmas I want a toy truck, a beauty parlor, a toy dinosaur and a new Barbie. I want to thank you and I love you. I like your reindeer.
Mariah Spilling
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll with a bottle. I also want a rainbow bicycle with no training wheels. I want rainbow earrings and a matching necklace. rainbow nail polish watch
Jayda Ellison
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is Shiv. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas I want a big car, smart watch and sparkle shoes and I think I want a Paw Patrol car and Chase car. Can you bring for my big sister BBQ please and thank you. I hope you like the cookies and milk we are fixing for you.
Thank you,
Shiv Patel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like to get a mini dirt bike, a big squishy ball, a toy pig that eats food, and a dinosaur Hot Wheel track. Please give all my brothers and sisters presents too.
Love,
Carter Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck, a bulldozer, an xbox, and a new TV. I would also like a new belt and new shoes. Please and Thank You!
Love,
Trowa Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabby. I would like a baby doll and a mermaid tail. Can you bring Arial a Fidget and my other sister a LOL doll.
Gabby
Dear Santa,
My name is Annestyn Pendergraph. I am 5 years old. For Christmas this year, I would like more Care Bears, New LOLolls, New Barbies, New toy camper, a horse, an Elsa toy, and that’s it.
Annestyn Pendergraph
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I share with my friends. May I want a Sonic Lego and a Spider-Man duplo set? Can I also have a Mario set with Yoshi in it? I’m nice. You’re nice.
Theo Robertson, age 4
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house (A BIG ONE) with a lot of Barbies, Peppa Pig toy all the family, Cooking Barbie, Robot (Pink). Cooking food & new kitchen (Pink). Matching PJ’s & Babies
Brexley Thornton
Pre-Kindergarten
Teacher: Ms. Jones
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Saylor. I really really wanted really bad a play make-up table with real lipstick please and real nail polish so I can paint my nails for school. Also bracelets for school and a real plant too. Am I on the naughty list or nice list please? Please, I really need gum too but Genevieve said no I don’t. Can you bring my mom some clothes please?
Santa, I love you very much.
Love, Saylor
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and I would like to have pretty sparkly princess shoes and I would like a pretty dress. I will leave you milk and cookies and promise I won’t let Daddy eat them ‘cause Daddy loves cookies.
Love, Lettie
Dear Santa,
I want a mermaid tail, a tank, and water to swim. I want snacks too. I want baby Shark, mama Shark and daddy Shark and grandma Shark and papa Shark. I want a water ball. I want to be good until you come visit.
Ellie Shute
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucas. I would like Santa to bring me some blaze toys. I would also like a small gas four-wheeler. My sister Kaylee wants some makeup. My brother Brantley wants some V-bucks.
Lucas Valentine
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a four wheeler, a motorcycle toy because mine is broke. I want a monster truck, a play gun. Bring my brother cocomelon toys. Bring a big four wheeler for my dad, and my mom a ring. I will leave cookies and milk out for you! Thanks Santa.
Eli Ball
Dear Santa,
Big Barbie, Barbie dollhouse, bike, clothes/shoes, baby dolls, cars, Slime, Paw Patrol toys, Peppa Pig toys, Barbies, Barbie Jeep, Barbie car, snow globe, and JoJo bows.
Riley Orr
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley McGaha. I am 5 years old. I want a toy Kitty, coloring book with Elsa and Anna. A toy puppy dog. A big playdough set. Some barbie dolls and baby dolls too. Please bring my sister’s something nice too. Bring my daddy a new fishing pole and momma some ear rings. I would also like some new clip on earrings. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
P.S. Maybe some new clothes too.
Love, Paisley McGaha
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam and I want a camoflauge bicycle. Also I want a black, blue and orange monster truck. For my sister I want her to have a pink razor.
Liam Briar Saylor
Dear Santa,
This year I’ve been a really good boy. I really like transformers and rescue bots. They are my favorite! And dirtbikes are the best! I really want one please. If you can bring my little brother Jax a Optimus Prime robot that would be really nice. I will have milk and cookies out for you by the Christmas tree. Thanks Santa!
From Daxton Gray
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a bluey doll, a Gabby dollhouse, Encanto stuff, a barbie camper, a spiderman dinosaur and a new barbie house cause mine is old.
I have been a really good girl and I will leave you milk and cookies under the tree maybe some Jack and Sally stuff too. Thank you so much Santa Clause and Merry Christmas.
Aleigha Wise
Dear Santa,
I want LOL Dolls for Christmas. Thank you for the wonderful Christmas. Thank you for all the beautiful presents. Thank you!
Addyson Goins
Dear Santa,
My name is Ensleigh and I am 4 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. I really hope you could bring me a powerwheel for Christmas, unless it is to big for you to carry. If so, how about a baby doll with a stroller and high chair. I will make sure to leave you some milk and cookies for when you stop by. I told mommy I wanted you to play with me but she said you have a lot of houses to go to so I will leave my favorite doll out for you. Tell the elves I said hey, I love you.
Ensleigh Rose Kelley
Little Warriors Preschool
Ms. Debbie/Ms. Brittany/Ms. Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is David I would like to have a volcano that a rock goes in it toy transformer I want a go crazy car I want a blue one because its my favorite color a toy tool kit
David Kirkland
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a mine craft set I want my brother Atticuss to have a mine craft set, I want him to get me a kitchen set I also need some cool shoes and a Spiderman costume also a builder set.
Jacob Lomely
Dear Santa,
Hello I want a new squish mellow free glasses bring Adien a new tank so he can put his boat in it bring Mia a lot of princess. Tori would like to have a squish mellow I will leave cookies and milk
Amara Suprapta
Dear Santa,
I would like the mystery squish mellow big Barbie truck with slide. I-phone watch spider man toy and a bumper car thing that has controls on the side. I will leave mild and cookies.
Reina Keener
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is River a toy transformer like David has, little squish thing wind up monster trucks blocks for building toy bulldozer with a digger on back balls that roll
River Davis
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Oaklynn I have been real good this year, I would like to have a squishy, a flamingo not a real one, I want the one you feed and it poops, and Chapstick.
Oaklynn Henderson
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Noah, I would like to have a Legos, I think my sister Ginny wants catnip.
Noah DeWitt
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a squishy thing.
Skylar Brown
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a tiger that is stuff a squishy frog roller skates paint set, and a new toy.
Azaila Bailey
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Zian I would like to have a monster truck, and scooter.
Zian Cureton
Dear Santa,
Would you bring me a fast racing car spider man stuffy yo-yo, slinky, butterfly, when you push a button lit flys. Building blocks small car, a big monster truck, snack toy that is a robot, Lizard toy.
Jakob Battaglia
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year and I really want rainbow yo-yo. I want an electric scooter white and pink baby doll toilet, moving dinosaur and a glitter.
Cali Clevenger
Dear Santa,
I would like a green baby doll, Gabby dollhouse, cocomelon toys, a mickey mouse playhouse, bottle for my baby dolls, and a play kitchen.
Ava Hernandez
Dear Santa,
I would like a talking baby doll, Barbie dolls, toy cars, a yo-yo, lots of Elsa toys, and play kitchen.
Emma Boykin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a reindeer, toy dinosaurs, a baby doll, and some play-doh.
Rosie Blake
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have some play-doh, a bunny, a butterfly, Barbie dolls, a toy microwave.
Heidi Griffith
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a BB gun, bulldozer, dinosaurs, a cooking set, a toy sink, and a playhouse.
Jakyi Cole
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a toy car, a big playhouse, bat and ball, a yo-yo, and lots of Barbie dolls for Christmas.
Rikki Gibson
Dear Santa,
I really want a big batman robot, a scary costume, Jack Sparrow costume, and a big t-rex.
Elijah Gregg
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Amelia I would like to have a new baby doll, a dollhouse.
Amelia Pasternak
Dear Santa,
Hello, I want a toy chick that is remote control, I-pad a toy transformer, a real chick, a toy Bird that is remote control.
Maverick Depew
Karen Chambers Classroom
Preschool 3 year olds — 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I want for Christmas is a new ride on truck because mine wont charge anymore. Also, please make it a two seater because me and my little sister are having a hard time fitting on mine. We like to ride around together. I would also like for it to snow. I really like playing in the snow,
Love,
Nekoda Ball, PreSchool 3 year old
Dear Santa,
My name is Braylon Shetley. I have been pretty good this year. I would like a remote control car, a dump truck, and heavy digging trucks.
Love,
Braylon Shetly, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a good little boy. Please bring me a rocketship play house, a kitchen play set, and a fish tank.
Love,
Austin Albright, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want you to come visit me. Please bring me Barbie’s and baby dolls with accessories. I want to see your reindeer. We will leave cookies for you.
Love,
Hadley Shute, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want a dollhouse with dolls. I would like new clothes. Please bring presents for my brother and sisters. I will leave cookies and milk under the tree.
Love,
Addie Belcher, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a Bumble Bee transformer, a dinosaur, a tank, and a monster truck. Thank You and Merry Christmas,
Love,
Daxton Teague, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a teddy bear. I want 2 motorcycles, one for me and one for my sister. I have been a good boy.
Love,
Zander McCarty, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a Teddy Bear, a little mermaid, and that is all. Love you and hope you have a great Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Ava Arnwine, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I would like for all the boys and girls of the world that don’t have as much as others to have a wonderful Christmas. I would also like a new Ipad and a few more toys.
Love,
Mason Sutton, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My name is Boost Gray. I am 3 years old. I try very hard to be a good boy. For Christmas, I would like a football, Spiderman toys, and cowboy toys. Please bring my pap something for hunting deer and bring Connor some Nike Shoes. Please bring my Mam some new stuff for the kitchen. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I will leave you carrots for your reindeer too. Thank You Santa.
Love,
Boost Gray, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
My name is Freddie Hagy. I had a good time meeting you at Santa Land this summer. I have been good this year. I hope you visit me on Christmas Eve. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Freddie Hagy, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsgley and I have tried very hard to be a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like for you to please bring me a Minnie mouse convertible car. Also, please don’t forget my baby brothers Roman and Kaiser and my baby cousins Willow, Brynlee, and Levi. They have all been very good this year too. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Kingsley Greene, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
This is Liam Naill and I am 3 years old. I have been good for most of the year. I would like to ask for a new big mahboo (4 wheeler) so I can give my baby sister my old one. I would also like Spiderman toys, a dirt bike, monster trucks. I promise to be a very good boy next year. We will put some cookies and milk out for you when you come to visit.
Love,
Liam Nail, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
Hello, how is everything at the North Pole. First off, Santa, I would like the Funko Five Night at Freddy’s action figures. Second, I would like the ladybug switch the fashion dolls.
Love,
Abigail Williams, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden Harris and I have been a good boy this year. I want cars and trucks that make sounds and light up. I also like a show called Wolfoo family on you tube.
Love,
Zayden Harris, Preschool 4year old
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an Elsa and Anna doll. I want to go see my brother Kevin.
Love,
Madi Clevenger, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I love to play with toys with a lot of lights and sounds. I love books too. I’ll leave out milk and cookies for you. Your Friend
Love,
Adaleigh Trail, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Written with the help of Brother Alex, I want a big blue tractor with a hay spear to help daddy to feed animals on the farm. I have done my best to be a good boy, Santa. Myself and my brother love you very much!
Love,
Derek Emmons, Preschool 3year old
Dear Santa,
I want a small green tractor with the hitch that unlocks to keep at daddy’s to help with farm chores. I have been a very good boy to the best of my ability. I love you Santa!
Love,
Alex Emmons, Preschool 4 year old
Dear Santa,
My name is Kasen Pittenturf. I would like a paint set, mermaid tail, and make up for my vanity. I have been good this year for my mommy. I will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas.
Love,
Kasen Pittenturf, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want you to bring me some PJ mask toys. I would like a gecko with a gecko mobile and also owlette and her owl glider. I also want a remote control dinosaur that walks and roars. I would also really love an electric truck to drive around with my brother. I want a robot with 6 arms that walks. I want a robot shark with a moving tail. I want movies I can watch with my brother and also some roller skates and a new scooter. I cant wait for you to get here. I will leave out cookies, milk, and carrots.
Love,
Dylan Whaley, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want Cocomelon toys and PJ mask toys. I would also love a new tablet or portable DVD player to watch Cocomelon and PJ mask on. I would like toy cars and trucks. I want some leap frog books to learn and play with. I would also love some fidget toys. Please can you bring me a lifetime supply of chicken nuggets, pretzels, and cheese its. I would also love a new scooter and some crocs.
Love,
Hunter Whaley, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a dirt bike and I really want a Drone 3 and a good football to pass with my daddy. I want my daddy not to work so much and to spend more time with me, because I’m a daddy’s boy. And also some toy guns and to heal my great grandma from cancer.
Love,
Liam Hall, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is McKinley Taylor. I am 4 years old. I am writing you to let you know that I have been some what of a good girl this year. I am trying my best to do better at being good so please Santa put me on your nice list. For Christmas this year I would like to have a makeup vanity with lots of makeup. Oh an the rest of the rooms that go to my Gabby doll house. I love you so much Santa.
Love,
McKinley Taylor, Preschool 4 year old
Mrs. Baxter — Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year. I want a toy jeep for Christmas, one that you can drive. I would also like a stretchy toy to play with. My sister, Rosie, has also been good. Could you get her a real dinosaur? We will need a big cage for it and a leash. We promise to be good until Christmas.
Ok. We just remembered we want a real pet reindeer. Can we borrow one of yours? We will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer. Travel safe! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Ruthie Blake
Dear Santa,
I would like to have Lankybox plush characters for Christmas please! Thanks Santa!
Love,
Daniel Bowden
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan Brown, I am 5 years old. I have been good all year and I’m going to be good the rest of the year. Most of all for Christmas I want a Playstation 4, because mine messed up. I really want a kid’s motorized dirt bike with a kick start. I would love to have dirt bike riding boots and outfit! Lastly, I want my new baby brother to get some cool toys. He is 3 months old, and I love him a lot. I love you and your reindeer. I will have some cookies and milk for you when you come.
Love,
Nolan Brown
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like the LankyBot and the Fit Shark plushy from LankyBox. Anything LankyBox is my favorite. For my mommy’s baby to be a boy. Oh yea, and the LankyBox Kitchen meal. Thanks Jolly ‘Ol Man!
Love,
Wyatt Brown
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I would like 1,000 VBucks, a four wheeler, drums, a new fishing pole, and a toy laser. I would also like some sour candy and Hot sauce. If you can talk my mom into it, bring me a pet milk snake too! Thanks Santa, I love you!
Love,
Carson Burgess
Dear Santa,
I love Santa! I would like a baby doll, baby Santa, and a hoverboard that never dies.
Love,
Nimah Dalton
Dear Santa,
My name is Ray. I have been a very good boy this year so I’m sending you my Christmas wish list. I would like to have an Uncle Henry 22 lever action rifle, basketball goal, deer game, laptop, size 8 hunting clothes and bib overalls, knives for my collection, shark tooth necklace, camo wrist watch, legos, hat, shoes, shuffle board game, and a dry erase board. Most of all Santa, I wish for all my family to be together on Christmas morning happy and healthy.
P.S. Almost forgot, a BB gun. Thank you Santa!!!
Love,
Ray Denton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year for Christmas I would like a remote control jeep. I would also like a Red Power Ranger. Also if I can, I would like a new Power Wheels car. Thank you!
Love,
Jaxon Effler
Dear Santa,
I want a sword. Can I have Spiderman? Can I have Batman? So I want the game with grandma and you feed her and her teeth fall out. And can I have a toy snowman that can move? And I think I’ve got a last one. Can I have a toy? I think a little toy mouse controller to scare my sister. That’d be all.
Love,
Drexel Ellison
Dear Santa,
I want Jessie from Toy Story. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Charlie Hawk
Dear Santa,
I would like a Coraline doll, a fake bunny, a Pokemon plushy, a Pokemon ball for my big brother. I would like 2 heart-shaped rainbow pillows for my mom and dad. I would like a new phone please. For my only mamaw, I would like a big, big heart. I would also like to have a Rainbow Surprise plush. Thank you!
Love,
Zayla Johnson
Dear Santa,
I really miss you. I want a ball for my family so we can play together. I love my mama and dad. I love Gavin and my pets. Thank you, I love you!
Love,
Lux Judd
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddy. I would like a mermaid tail and an LOL doll. Could you bring my mom a ring? I would like Dad some tools.
Love,
Madilyn Ledford
Dear Santa,
My name is Atticuss. I wish I could meet you and the elves. I’ve been really good this year.
Love,
Atticuss Lomely
Dear Santa,
This year I want to make a big wish. Thank God I have the blessing of being healthy but my wish is that children with cancer are healed so they can be happy and enjoy Christmas with their family. I do not ask for anything for myself but my wish is also that orphaned children have something to eat and a blanket to keep warm. Thank you!
Love,
Tony Ramirez
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a babydoll that you can feed and it uses the potty with diapers. I want a Rudolph and a Minnie Mouse and MIckey. I want a Rainbow High Dolls, Barbies, Sally and Jack dolls from Nightmare Before Christmas. I also want a Barbie Dreamhouse! I love you Santa!
Love,
Renley Rankins
Dear Santa,
My name is Anslee. I have been so good this year. I would like a puppy, plushies, dolls, and chocolate flowers. Thank you!
Love,
Anslee Ricker
Dear Santa,
I would like Minecraft legos for Christmas this year. I would also like a new fast bicycle. And one last thing, I would also like some new coloring books and crayons so me and my little sister can color more pictures for mommy.
Love,
Boston Ronk
Dear Santa,
My name is Haylee Jo Smith and I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a ball pit, big legos, a teddy bear, my own kitchen that is my size, my own cleaning set, a real camera, a Hello Kitty doll set, and a big picture frame with all my family in it. Thank you Santa Claus!
Love,
Haylee Jo Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like to have all of the Mermaid Color Reveals like ten, a big lava lamp, lots and lots of LOL dolls as many as you can count. My mom is giving away all of my old Barbie dolls because I colored them with markers so please bring me more. You are the best! I can’t wait to see my special elf Snowy.
Love,
Ariyah Stewart
Dear Santa,
Santa can I please, when it’s Santa day, I want to ride on the Santa mobile. Just wake me up and can I please feed the reindeer? Thank you! When you take me home I want a toy car a SUV and thank you again. And one more thing, go up high and take me close to the North Star at 4 a.m. at night and I want to take Santa to school and show everyone him also I want 2 bumper cars, a toy robot, a plushie, and I want to be rich and I want to see my dad one day again. Thanks Santa, safe travels!
Love,
Tylier Styles
Dear Santa,
I would like Mario Lego sets and the big green nerf gun.
Love,
Thomas Wallace
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I can’t wait for it to be Christmas! For Christmas at my mama’s house, may I please have a Robodog, my 2 video games, a new dinosaur toy, some new bug toys, and one toy gecko? I’ve been doing chores for Mama. I feed Lola, sort the recycling, and clean my room. Santa, please have safe trips, and thank you for everything you do!
Love,
Tommy East
Allison Hester’s Kindergarten Class
Zach Effler — Hello, my name is Zach Effler and this year for Christmas I would like a Batman Batcave playset and some Batman figures to play in it. I would also like a dress up costume. Also, if you can bring me a Golden Power Ranger and a coloring book, that would be awesome! Merry Christmas.
Keziah Smith — I have been very good this year. I wish for three dolls and a new trampoline. I will leave you something you love, Christmas cookies. I love you Santa
Alyssa Neikirk — I Love You. I’ve been good so if it’s Not too much troubLe PLeAse SLide down mY chiMNey And suRPRise Me. I wiLL have you the best MiLk And cookies wAiting on You. YouR ReindeeR, And eLves too. Ho Ho Ho
Sophie Atha — I want a Barbie Dream house and a pink nintendo. ALso some PAInt canvases And new crocs. Thank you (:
Forrest Slagle — I would like a little claw machine for Christmas. I would also like some dinosaurs. I think I have been good this year. I want a spider-man costume too please.
AJ Chrisman — I have been a good boy this year. I would like space stuff, a new car set with 19 cars, a dn a big ball that has spikes on it. I would also like a Bluey set with all of the characters. It also comes with a house. Last thing, I would like a space and Bluey magic marker books.
Colsyn Henderson — Me want a spiderman robot, a bicycle cup holder for a drink (one that’s really awesome), a fire Godzilla, and a yugio person toy. Me have been good! Last year I went on the back porch and saw your sleigh! Me don’t know if sissy has been good, but can she have one of those bicycle cup holders too?
Maddelyn Vadala — I have been very good. I hope you have been good too. I would like amazing things. I would like Kindi kids, a make up set, arts and crafts, a doctor set, pop it, and an amazing coloring book. Get my daddy something nice too, please.
Kyston Messer — Could I please get some Mindcraft gift cards. Some Pokemon cards please and a tiny fridge and a snow globe and a flash figure. Thank you so much and If you bring Oaklynn a bike so we can ride together Thank you
Britton Huffhines — What I would like for Christmas is an electric scooter and the ultimate Lightning Mcqueen. Thank You.
Piper Greer — MERRY CHRISTMAS TELL RUDOLPH HELLO i HAVe BEEN GOOD THiS YEAR. HERE iS mY LiST TRex, Abigail with red shirt, zombie characters Zed and Addison, new tablet, nintendo switch games, new horses, THANKS
Kyrie Wright — I would like a Real Unicorn for Christmas.
Blake Kickliter — I hope you are ready for Christmas. I would like to have Spidey and friends headquarters. I love Spiderman. I will leave some cookies and milk for you. Also, some carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Emma Dick — I’ve been good this year. I want a new fake plushy dog, an Oculus, new earrings, bracelet, and that should be all. Also, hello, Santa! Drive safe.
Zayden Clevenger — Hi Santa, I want a police car and bad guy car with men in them. I want the doors, trunk, and hood to open. And a fire engine and ambulance with men in them that the doors open. I want an army car that doors open with men in it. And a Swat team car of the same. Thank you.
Mrs. Robin Ullom’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie Grace. I have been a good girl this year. I would like to ask for a Lego Farm set. And my Baby Sister Charlotte has been good, too!
Love,
Ellie Grace Dudley
Dear Santa,
My name is Korbyn and I have been very good this year. I would really like a iPhone SE for Christmas and a huge RC car. I would also like the new Xbox one X with a lot of games. Also, please bring my mommy a new car!
Love,
Korbyn Naillon
Dear Santa,
I would like some Squishmallows, an Encanto dollhouse, a new doll, and a toy puppy. Please bring my brother Lux a Paw Patrol toy and for my brother Kashlyn some Hot wheel cars. Please bring something nice for my Momma too.
Love, Mae Robinson
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabbie. I am 5 years old this coming Christmas. I been not so good this year but I promise to be a good girl. I will listen and obey. I love to play, color my books and draw. For Christmas I would like to have a circle shape gift with a toy inside. Thank you Santa!
Love, Gabbie Black
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I’ve been nice to my parents and Theo. May I please have some Bakuman toys, a Sonic Lego, and a Ninja Turtle Lego? I love you.
Shane Robertson, Age 6
My name is Harper Worex. For Christmas I would like a stuffed animal dog that is soft and a big kitchen play set. Also, a Dr set. Last if you could bring me a big paint and drawing set. That will be all.
Sincerely,
Harper Worex
Dear Santa:
My name is Kylar and I want an XBox for Christmas. I love Santa.
Love,
Kylar Pasternak
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylee, and I’ve been a really good girl this year. Please bring me a toy hamster, an American Girl airplane, a Jeep for my American Girl doll, and a mini brand store. Please bring Harlan a stuffed Tracker and a teething mitten and Toby some dog toys. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Rylee Woodson
Dear Santa,
My name is Millie McDuffie. I have been a very good girl this year and for Christmas I would like a toy dog and a toy kitchen. And I want a tea set and like not a lot of Barbie’s but like 2 because I already have a lot.
Thanks a lot!!
Millie
Dear Santa,
My name is Crixus and I want a remote-control Batman Mobile, new gaming chair, new luggage case, Hot Wheels carrying case, Batman figure, Venom figure, and lots of Hot Wheels. I would also like you to bring nice toys to my cousin Brantley.
Merry Christmas and thank you,
Crixus Braven Cotter
P.S. Save some cookies for me!
Dear Santa,
My name is Leland Jinks. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a Jet transformer, and some Paw Patrol toys. Also, please bring me a Paw Patrol big truck. I would like to have a remote control police transformer. Please bring my Mimi, Amber, Mark, Brookelyn, Carson, and Kylie some nice things for Christmas. I will leave you some cookies and milk because you are very kind.
Love,
Leland
Dear Santa,
For Santa I would like a Huggy Wuggy play set, a Huggy Wuggy stick, bouncy house, slime, claw machine, new clothes, Huggy Wuggy blanket, Monster Jam remote control, and Sharper Image Road Rage.
Thanks,
Joshua Manning
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like sonic toys, a Sonic bedroom set, and a new 4wheeler. I have tried to be good this year.
Thank you,
Maddox Williams
Dear Santa,
My name is Alixzander and I’ve been a very good boy this year! For Christmas I’d like a dirt bike, Legos, an art set, and some nerf guns to play with. Maybe you could bring my sister Avarie some Barbies or baby dolls to play with. We like to leave you milk and cookies and hope you have a very merry Christmas!!
Love Alixzander
Dear Santa,
You are cool. I love you. For Christmas I would like Titan robots, Legos, a big blue snake stuffy, a pet lizard, and food for my lizard. I like those and everything. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Malakai Lane
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy. Can you please bring me Jurassic Park toys? That’s all, thank you
Love Axel
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a real fish, stuffed animals, a clock for my room, a new set of pjs, and a craft set. Thank you for all the presents you give out every year.
Love, Mallory
Dear Santa,
You are my best friend. Please bring me a Bluey house with lights, and a new battery for my monster truck. And please bring my little brother Finn some Elmo toys.
Love, Ethan Holt
Ashlei Ball’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year! I would really like Slinky, Rex, Forky and Bullseye action figures from Toy Story. My Buzz and Woody need their friends. I also really want a Spidey and his Amazing Friends action figure set so me and my baby sister can play with it. Some new headphones to listen to music with and a BIG nerf gun would be awesome. Thank you so much Santa!
Serenity Adkins
Hello, my name is Kaleigh Effler and I am a first grader at Newport Grammar School. I hope that you are well. This year I would like a new tablet, since my brother broke mine. Could I also get a case for it to go in? I would also like a new bicycle, I outgrew my old one. If it’s not too much trouble, I would also like for you to bring me a new coloring book and crayons and also some puzzles. A new babydoll would also be good. Thank you, and I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Kaleigh Effler
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton Graham. I am in Ms. Ball’s 1st grade class at Newport Grammar School. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a computer, a real robot that can pick up things, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Wreckin’ Raceway, and an iPhone 13. Don’t forget my sisters- Hayden really wants a hairless cat and Harper would like a unicorn stuffed animal and a real robot too. I will leave cookies, milk and food for the reindeers.
Love,
Easton Graham
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a pretty good girl this year. How are you and your reindeer doing? If you can, I would like a barbie doll and clothes for it. I would also like some LOL toys, some Kwami toys & a Teddy Bear to sleep with.
Your Friend,
Kaidance Gregg
Hayley Lane
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayley and I’m 7. I’ve tried really hard to be nice this year but my brother and sister make it hard for me. I really like to draw and would love new art supplies. I also want a pop-it purse, clip-on earrings, and a necklace. Also, please bring something for my sister Alyssa, my brother Branson, and my friends Kaleigh and Asia.
Love, Hayley Lane
Dear Santa,
I want a squishy, paint, and a barbie.
Asia Le
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a really good girl this year. I would like for you to surprise me this Christmas with whatever gifts you would like me to have. I am sure I will love anything you bring me!
Love, Mia Morris
Dear Santa,
This year I would like some Barbie shoes, a tablet, a new water bottle, a makeup set, and some stuff for my sister.
Love, Blakelynn Norton
Dear Santa,
This year I would like V Bucks for Fortnite, a Hoverboard that you can sit on and ride, and a VR headset.
Love, Luca Sartin
Kamydyn Shearer
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a motorcycle, four wheeler, a tablet, and Rodeo gear.
Love, Kamdyn Shearer
Dear Santa,
This year could I please have a bike, a box full of reptile toys, and a snowman toy. My sisters Mia and Amara like “girl stuff”, so maybe like nail polish or lipstick. And don’t forget to bring my sister Tori something that she would like too.
Love, Aiden Suprapta
Hi Santa,
My name is Gabriel Swann and I have been a good boy all year. I would like for you to bring me a computer, a Nintendo Switch, and a new iPhone please. Thank you very much and Merry Christmas.
Love Gabriel Swann
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like some new clothes, shoes, Rainbow High stuff, a gymnastics mat with a bar and a 4 wheeler. I will leave cookies and milk for you and veggies for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Ava Whitten
Northwest Elementary
CDC II
Teacher: Michele Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me toy plane for my little brother Mickey and a pony for me. I want an LOL doll too.
Lailah Holt
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a bunch of toys.
Hagen James
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC Grave Digger, train, 3 fielo for my monster trucks. I hope everyone gets something for Christmas!
Cole Parker
Dear Santa,
I want 2 RC cars and some wrestling action figures. I also want some fast toy cars. I want some War action figures too. I want some toys from the Dollar, lot Lego set and Pokemon.
LJ Woods
Dear Santa,
I want a pink and silver change purse, some fake finger nails, new backpack. Unicorn Slime and some small Legos. I need a new water bottle, a note pad set, a hair brush and a lunch box. Also I want some LOL dolls.
Alexis Miller
Dear Santa,
I want a Playmobile hockey set and a Playmobile racing set. I also want a Playmobile, aquarium set and a Monster Jam Max D. I would also like some kinectic sand. I want monster trucks and a RC Grave Digger.
Zayden Phillips
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas. I will need some toys and treats for the puppy. I would also like a remote control car and some action figures. I want a Lego set and WWE Toys.
Kaeden Pack
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me presents wrapped in red.
Michael Bryan Colbert
Dear Santa,
I would like a drum set, Buzz Light Year and a Woody doll and a Jessee doll.
Bentley Motter
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies, a Barbie house and a Barbie car. I want a baby set and a real elf. I also want a tablet and some unicorn slime. I want toy food and a bowl. I would like a big Barbie and some LOL dolls.
Kay Leeanna Norton
Smoky Mountain Elementary Pre-K
Teacher: Miss Janet
Dear Santa,
I would like an airplane. I would like Paw Patrol and T-Rex Toy.
Avery Allen
Dear Santa,
I would like a Dino Toy.
Love, Sienna Puglia
Dear Santa,
I would like a UR and VR Games. I would like a Xbox like my brother. I would also like an ice cream play-doh set. I
would like a new Bow. Dear Santa, I like you and I like that you get me presents.
Ryder Weeks
Dear Santa,
I want a Big Ginormous slide that goes to the sky. I want a Nerf Bullet gun. I want some nail polish. I would like a
Dream Catcher so it would catch my dreams. I want a light Saber. I want a Kid computer.
Love, Charlotte Seymour
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Toys, stickers, and markers.
From Samira Milloway
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, toy pistol, a closet, costumes. I would like, and thats it. I love my Mamaw and get her a present too.
Love, Jeremiah Douglas
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, a present, and thats all.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bee Cat. I would like an Enconto house with all the family and accessories. I would like a Toy Turkey, toy bear and that’s all.
Love, Nevaeh Pack
Dear Santa,
I would like toys. I would like food, candy, apples, paper and markers, cars, wipes, fireworks, Basketball hoop, lots and lots of money, Dinosaus Rawr, Phone for my brother, towels, ice cream, toy whales, homework, Turkey Toys, a Dog, another Dog, Big Dog, 10 big Dogs, and stickers.
Love, Ryker Stanton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon Toys, Real Unicorn, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Toy, Alligator, Elsa and Anna outfits.
From Tori Romines
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck, bicycle, another bicycle for Kelsey and Austic, Santa Claus Toy, a chainsaw, a tractor, weed eater, leaf blower, a Santa Clause toy for Weston.
Love, Benton
Dear Santa,
I would like milk.
Grayson Reed
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ginormous Battle Bot, tiny Person Running Away, Zombie toy, Star Wars toy, Darth Vader and
Spiderman costume, Spiderman toy.
Love, Malachi Barrett
Dear Santa,
I would like a Spartan toy, a Spartan Deer, a Spartan Lion, a Spartan Turkey, and a Spartan Snake.
Love, Riley Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I would like a mystery present, Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse game, and a Nintendo Switch game.
Hezekiah Spurgeon
